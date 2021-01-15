Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
Vaio launches E15 and SE14 laptops in India at Rs 66,990, Rs 84,690 respectively

Vaio SE14 offers up to 13 hours of battery backup and as claimed by the company, can charge up to 70 percent in under 1 hour.


tech2 News StaffJan 15, 2021 13:33:39 IST

Vaio has finally made a comeback in Indian market today after launching two new laptops - E15 and SE14. The two laptops will be available for purchase on Flipkart for users in India. Vaio has also confirmed that both laptops come with support for Dolby Audio Premium that offers HD  sound quality and Smart Amplifier for a better video and gaming experience. The Vaio SE15 comes with an Ergo Lift hinge that "automatically raises the laptop easily when opened with one hand along with bringing the keyboard to an ideal typing angle."

Vaio launches E15 and SE14 laptops in India at Rs 66,990, Rs 84,690 respectively

Vaio E15

Vaio E15, SE14 pricing, availability

The Vaio E15 is priced at Rs 66,990.

Vaio SE14 will cost you Rs 84,690. It comes in Red Copper and Dark Grey colour variants.

The two newly-launched Vaio laptops will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Vaio E15 specifications

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen surrounded by narrow bezels. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors. The laptop is 1.77 kg in weight and 19.9 mm thin. According to the company, "Vaio E15 delivers sustained all-day power for a life beyond work, with a long battery life ensuring a full day on-the-go is no impediment to a relaxing time after-hours."

Vaio SE14 specifications

The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display that houses an FHD 1080 webcam. It is 1.35 in weight and features an "Island-style" keyboard. It is powered by an Intel 5i chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. Users can also unlock the device via fingerprint .

In terms of battery, Vaio SE14 offers up to 13 hours of battery backup and as claimed by the company, can charge up to 70 percent in under 1 hour. For connectivity, the laptop features two USB Type-CTM ports, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port. It also comes with a 4-speaker design that includes top firing dual speakers and down-firing dual speakers.

