Vaio laptops India launch LIVE: Vaio is collaborating with Flipkart to make a comeback in the Indian market

tech2 News StaffJan 15, 2021 12:43:21 IST

Till 2014, Vaio laptops were branded as Sony Vaio in India and the rest of the world, until Sony sold off the Vaio PC business.

After being AWOL for years, Vaio is finally making a comeback in the Indian market. The company has collaborated with Flipkart to launch new laptops in India. Vaio is hosting an event today at 1 pm IST, and will livestream the event on its website and official YouTube channel. Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India. which gives us a sneak peek into the design of the new Vaio laptops. Currently, Vaio has not revealed what kind of laptops or how many will it be releasing at the event today.

Till 2014, Vaio laptops were released under the Sony Vaio branding in India and the rest of the world. However, in 2014 Sony sold off its Vaio PC business to a Japanese investment fund. Sony had said it has determined that concentrating its mobile product lineup on smartphones and tablets and transferring its PC business to a new company established by JIP is the optimal solution.

