Thursday, January 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vaio collaborates with Flipkart to re-enter the Indian market to launch new laptops on 15 January

Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India.


FP TrendingJan 07, 2021 14:21:06 IST

Vaio laptops are making a comeback in India on 15 January and will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The announcement was made by Vaio India on its official Twitter handle. "#ExperienceTheFuture of personal computing on 15th of January from 1 PM onwards," read the post. With the introduction of finest-quality laptops in India, Vaio focuses on reclaiming its space in the market while having an unrivalled demand by the customers, she added.

Vaio collaborates with Flipkart to re-enter the Indian market to launch new laptops on 15 January

Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India.

Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India. It also gives glimpses at the design of the upcoming range and says that the laptops will be lightweight.

Apart from the launch date, the details about the model, specifications, price are still not known but customers can expect sleek, colourful and portable laptops assuring high-performance capability.

Earlier, Sony Vaio laptops were available in India along with the rest of the world before Sony in 2014 sold off its Vaio PC business to a Japanese investment fund. Sony had said it has determined that concentrating its mobile product lineup on smartphones and tablets and transferring its PC business to a new company established by JIP is the optimal solution.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PhonePe

PhonePe revenue grows 74 percent in financial year 2020, losses fall amid IPO talk

Jan 04, 2021
PhonePe revenue grows 74 percent in financial year 2020, losses fall amid IPO talk
Centre asks ED, RBI to act against Amazon, Flipkart for violation of FDI and FEMA rules

NewsTracker

Centre asks ED, RBI to act against Amazon, Flipkart for violation of FDI and FEMA rules

Dec 31, 2020

science

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

old age

Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

Jan 07, 2021
At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Science Policy

At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Jan 07, 2021
National 'cow science' exam for students, general public to be held on 25 February, annually

Cow Science

National 'cow science' exam for students, general public to be held on 25 February, annually

Jan 06, 2021