UVHeal SafeAir introduces a new HVAC air disinfectant for air conditioning systems

The company claims that UVHeal purifies the circulated air by destroying the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria.


FP TrendingAug 18, 2021 14:01:01 IST

Airific Systems, a Delhi-based tech startup has launched the UVHeal SafeAir, which is a UV-Based HVAC Air Disinfectant’ for central air conditioning systems. The 'Made in India' product will help make the air virus free. The UVHeal SafeAir is meant to clean the air in public places such as airports, hospitals, theaters, hotels, offices, schools & colleges, restaurants, and even industrial areas, where central air conditioning systems are deployed.

The product uses UV light to purify the artificial air of the central AC systems. It is also fully made in India, and thus, promotes the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Experts suggest that viruses such as COVID-19 can easily spread through indoor HVAC air circulation systems. Considering the current Coronavirus pandemic that is upon us, the new UVHeal SafeAir product proves helpful in stopping the spread of the virus and other harmful viruses and bacteria.

The company claims that UVHeal purifies the circulated air by destroying the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria. This, in turn, stops them from spreading.

