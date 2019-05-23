Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
Using an iPhone in China is seen as 'embarrassing' by some locals: Report

'It’s kind of embarrassing to pull an iPhone out of your pocket nowadays', a user in China said.

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 12:34:13 IST

Some users in China are seeing using an iPhone as "embarrassing".

A local report in China reveals that the country's trade war with the US and Trump administration blacklisting Huawei exports has only strengthened the ‘Boycott Apple’ movement in the country. A local told the publication, "It’s kind of embarrassing to pull an iPhone out of your pocket nowadays when all the company executives use Huawei".

Another Chinese user posted on WeChat saying, "Switch to Huawei! Hate those hypocrites...The era of 5G has arrived. Huawei has far more cutting-edge technologies than Apple".

Using an iPhone in China is seen as embarrassing by some locals: Report

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store. Image: Reuters

A recent statement by a senior research manager at IDC Asia Pacific also highlights how the ongoing trade war could hurt Huawei in the short-term, but Apple could take the longer-term hit from the policies. She says, “Chinese consumers’ love for Huawei can only increase because of the ban. Unless, of course, hardware supply chain constraints affect the roll-out of its phones locally.”

However, simultaneously, there are other analysts who believe that Apple's popularity may have declined in China but it still has an appeal in the country. “Apple is after all a luxury brand, and ultimately it all depends on the users,” vice president of client devices research at IDC Asia Pacific said. “There will be some who are nationalistic and say no to American products, but there are many other users to whom it does not matter as much.”

