Monday, September 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Users with older iPhones complain of battery life and camera quality issues after iOS 16 update

Is Apple’s iOS 16 throttling battery performance, battery health and camera functionalities in older iPhone devices, like the iPhone 13? Certain users seem to believe so.


Mehul Reuben DasSep 26, 2022 12:22:15 IST

Apple has time and again been accused of throttling the performance of older devices whenever a new version of the iOS and a new iPhone is released. Well, Apple is facing such accusations again, with the launch of the new iPhone 14 and iOS 16.

Users with older iPhones complain of battery life and camera quality issues after iOS 16 update

Several users are taking to Twitter to complain about how their battery life and battery health have plummeted since they updated their older iPhones, like the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 12 series, ever since they updated their devices.

Usually, older devices do take a hit when they get a new operating system. However, things such as battery management and RAM management become normal in a couple of weeks. This is mainly because iOS is performing several tasks in the background. These tasks include reindexing files, photos, apps, app data and more. This type of hit to your iPhone’s battery is especially notable with Apple’s yearly flagship software releases, like iOS 16, because they are such massive updates.

With the new iOS 16, users are complaining that the battery management on their newly updated devices continues to be poor.

A quick search on any social media platform, including Reddit, and Twitter, will unearth thousands of complaints from iPhone users. These users all say that their iPhone battery life has taken a significant hit since installing iOS 16 two weeks ago. 

And of course, there are a number of conspiracy theories about Apple purposefully reducing battery life on older iPhones to drive iPhone 14 sales.

In another conspiracy theory that may very well be true, a number of content creators have taken to social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube and shared how their cameras have been acting up, often blowing up the highlights inexplicably.

This has further fuelled conspiracy theorists who say that this is a trick that Apple uses to get people who rely on their devices the most, to upgrade and to upgrade quickly, with each cycle.

Apple hasn’t yet commented on these battery life concerns from iOS 16 users. The company has released iOS 16.0.2 to the public with no mention of battery life improvements. Apple is also currently beta testing iOS 16.1. In a couple of weeks, they should ideally be rolling out an update that takes care of these issues. However, it would behove users to first read the update note thoroughly and only update if it says that the new update improved batter life.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

iPhone’s haptic feedback drains battery faster; here’s how you can disable feature

Sep 23, 2022
iPhone’s haptic feedback drains battery faster; here’s how you can disable feature
iOS 16 Lock Screen: Decorate your iPhone lock screen with these brand-new customisation features

Apple

iOS 16 Lock Screen: Decorate your iPhone lock screen with these brand-new customisation features

Sep 14, 2022
7 ‘revolutionary’ features of the iPhone 14 & iOS16 that were already present in Android devices

Apple

7 ‘revolutionary’ features of the iPhone 14 & iOS16 that were already present in Android devices

Sep 13, 2022
Apple to resolve iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max camera shake issue by next week; details here

Apple

Apple to resolve iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max camera shake issue by next week; details here

Sep 22, 2022
Apple introduces ‘Unsend’ feature in Mail app with iOS 16; check step-by-step process

Apple

Apple introduces ‘Unsend’ feature in Mail app with iOS 16; check step-by-step process

Sep 23, 2022
WatchOS 9: Steps to install latest update to your Apple Watch for exploring brand-new features

Apple

WatchOS 9: Steps to install latest update to your Apple Watch for exploring brand-new features

Sep 15, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022