The option to select text and share images straight from 'Overview', also known as 'Recents', was one of the more noticeable features in the early developer previews of Android 9.0 Pie.

Now some of the users have also started reporting seeing the Google Lens option when they long-press on an image in 'Overview' in the regular version of Pie.

This was noticed when users swiped up to check their recent apps and they could simply press and hold any image and get the option of Lens.

This is said to make it easier for people to identify objects, people, text and so on from an image that can be seen in any app on Android.

This feature helps to provide more information about the product by just tapping on it and choosing the 'Lens' option.

According to a report in Android Police, Google also throws up a number of options like Spotify, Google Play Music, etc. when, for example, the name of an artist is selected.

The report also mentions that the feature seems to be rolling out server-side, so users won't need to update their device. The features should eventually appear on your device as well.