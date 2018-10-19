Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 October, 2018 21:40 IST

Users start seeing new Google Lens features when using 'Oveview' in Android Pie

This feature helps to provide more information about the product by tapping on the Lens option.

The option to select text and share images straight from 'Overview', also known as 'Recents', was one of the more noticeable features in the early developer previews of Android 9.0 Pie.

Now some of the users have also started reporting seeing the Google Lens option when they long-press on an image in 'Overview' in the regular version of Pie.

This was noticed when users swiped up to check their recent apps and they could simply press and hold any image and get the option of Lens.

Google Lens.

Google Lens.

This is said to make it easier for people to identify objects, people, text and so on from an image that can be seen in any app on Android.

This feature helps to provide more information about the product by just tapping on it and choosing the 'Lens' option.

Google Lens spotted. Image: Android Police

Google Lens spotted. Image: Android Police

According to a report in Android Police, Google also throws up a number of options like Spotify, Google Play Music, etc. when, for example, the name of an artist is selected.

The report also mentions that the feature seems to be rolling out server-side, so users won't need to update their device. The features should eventually appear on your device as well.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

also see

Google Camera

Google Camera 6.1 early port brings Night Sight, Live Google lens to OnePlus 6

Oct 17, 2018

Spotify for Wear OS

Spotify finally launches official app for smartwatches running Google’s WearOS

Oct 18, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench with Android Pie 9.0, 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845

Oct 14, 2018

music recommendation

Apple acquires music analytics start-up Asaii to better music recommendations

Oct 15, 2018

TuneIn

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' is Spotify's most-streamed song of all time; Drake named the top-streamed artist

Oct 17, 2018

Google Drive

Google Drive may soon get a redesign along with a host of new features: Report

Oct 05, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018