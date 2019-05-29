Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services.

ReutersMay 29, 2019 19:03:30 IST

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kept up U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Wednesday, saying the Chinese tech giant takes orders from Beijing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government

File photo of Mike Pompeo. Reuters

“Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox Business Network. “They’re deeply connected. It’s something that’s hard for Americans to understand.”

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed a motion late on Tuesday for summary judgment in its lawsuit against the US government, the telecoms equipment maker’s latest bid to fight sanctions from Washington that threaten to push it out of global markets.

Pompeo did not comment on the lawsuit in the interview, which was taped on Tuesday, but highlighted what the US government says is the company’s threat to national security.

“Our companies cooperate with the United States government. That is, they comply with our laws. But no president directs an American private company. That’s very different in China. They just simply operate under a different set of rules.”

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Huawei

Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

May 16, 2019
Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies
Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

May 17, 2019
Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

Huawei

Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

May 16, 2019
Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

Huawei

Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

May 18, 2019
Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Huawei

Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

May 20, 2019
Japanese brand under SoftBank called Ymobile to delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei

Japanese brand under SoftBank called Ymobile to delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite

May 22, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019