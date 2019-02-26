Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US SEC pursuing a contempt order against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for offensive tweets

SEC could seek a so-called bar order, removing Musk from Tesla’s board, or could ask for a lesser penalty.

Reuters Feb 26, 2019 13:04:51 IST

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pursuing a contempt order against Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, saying he violated a fraud settlement by tweeting material information without preapproval, sending the firm’s shares down 5 percent.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk. image: Reuters

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk. image: Reuters

The SEC’s request potentially could reopen a turbulent chapter for the electric vehicle maker in which regulators last year accused Musk of fraud for making misleading tweets about plans to take the company private, and demanded that he be stripped of his CEO title.

Musk, Tesla and the SEC settled the lawsuit, and part of the settlement called for any material statements made by Musk on social media to be vetted in advance by the company.

In a court filing on Monday, the regulator pointed to a Musk 19 February tweet: “Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019,” noting that Musk did not seek or receive preapproval before publishing this tweet, which was inaccurate and disseminated to over 24 million people.

“Musk has thus violated the court’s final judgment by engaging in the very conduct that the preapproval provision of the final judgment was designed to prevent,” the SEC wrote in its motion filed on Monday in federal court in Manhattan.

Advertisement 

The motion asks the judge to issue an order that would put the onus on Musk to show why he should not be held in contempt for violating the settlement.

Musk corrected his tweet four hours later to say that the “annualized production rate” at year-end 2019 would probably be about 500,000, with deliveries expected to be about 400,000.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Musk shot back on Twitter on Monday night, tweeting: “SEC forgot to read Tesla earnings transcript, which clearly states 350k to 500k. How embarrassing …”.

Musk was referring to comments made by him in January to analysts that Tesla would make “maybe on the order of 350,000 to 500,000 Model 3s, something like that this year”.

Tesla and Musk agreed in September to pay $20 million each to the SEC, and the billionaire stepped down as the company’s chairman but remained as chief executive. In the settlement, the agency pulled back from its original demand that Musk, who is synonymous with the Tesla brand, be barred from running Tesla, a sanction many investors said would be disastrous.

The settlement was approved by a U.S. judge in October, who can now decide whether its terms have been violated.

No Respect

Musk provoked the SEC even after the settlement was signed, calling the agency the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” on Twitter in October.

In a December interview with “60 Minutes”, Musk said none of his tweets had been censored since the settlement, and that only those that could cause Tesla stock to move would need to be reviewed.

“I want to be clear. I do not have respect for the SEC,” he said, adding that he respected the justice system.

In its fourth-quarter shareholder letter, Tesla said that, barring unexpected challenges with the new Shanghai factory, Tesla targeted annualized Model 3 production of over 500,000 units sometime between the fourth quarter, and the second quarter of next year.

In a response to the SEC’s demand for information regarding the Feb. 19 tweet, a lawyer for Tesla and Musk said the CEO’s tweet was meant to reiterate information already approved, then disseminated when the company released fourth-quarter earnings results in January.

Although the tweet was not pre-approved, the lawyer wrote, Musk believed its substance had been “appropriately vetted, pre-approved and publicly disseminated.” Moreover, the lawyer said, the statement was made outside of market trading hours.

It was not immediately clear what the repercussions would be were Musk to be found in contempt, as such a citation does not necessarily mean the original agreement is now null and void.

The SEC could seek a so-called bar order, removing him from Tesla’s board, or could ask for a lesser penalty, like a monetary fine, said Stephen Diamond, a professor of corporate governance at Santa Clara University.

The SEC could also ask the court to reopen the original settlement for renegotiation, he said, perhaps asking that the original charges be reinstated.

“It’s a pretty unusual situation,” Diamond said, adding that “all bets are off”.

Tesla’s board has added new members as part of the settlement, moves that some outsiders hope will increase oversight of Musk. Board member Robyn Denholm also was made chairwoman after Musk was stripped of that role, but she has not commented on the new incident.

Charles Elson, director of the corporate governance center at the University of Delaware, said Tesla’s board “needs to seriously reconsider the company’s relationship with Mr. Musk”.

“The board needs to act. End of story. And if they don’t, the question is how responsible are they?”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

also see

NASA

NASA warns SpaceX, Boeing of design and safety concerns for their rocket launch systems

Feb 21, 2019

NASA

NASA may add two extra astronaut seats aboard Russian rocket amidst program delays

Feb 16, 2019

NASA

NASA gives a final go-ahead to SpaceX for its first unmanned test flight to ISS

Feb 23, 2019

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX Falcon 9 blasts off carrying Israel’s first commercial moon mission

Feb 22, 2019

Buzz Patrol

PewDiePie vs T-series: Elon Musk joins the battle, confirms collaboration with Swedish YouTuber on Meme Review

Feb 19, 2019

NewsTracker

Daily bulletin: Bodies of slain CRPF jawans to be handed over to kin, ED to seek custodial interrogation of Vadra, day's top stories

Feb 16, 2019

science

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

Space Race

UAE to send its first astronauts to the space station in Sept, colonize Mars by 2117

Feb 26, 2019

Global Warming

Cooling effect of clouds could vanish in warmer world, accelerate climate change

Feb 26, 2019

Forests

The trouble with relying on trees as carbon sink to do our global warming bidding

Feb 25, 2019