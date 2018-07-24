Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 July, 2018 16:00 IST

US researches develop 'artificial synapse' that mimics behaviour of human brain

There is a need to find the right configurations to optimise these new "artificial synapses".

A team of US researchers has developed an "artificial synapse" that does not process information like a digital computer but rather mimics the way human brain completes tasks.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The discovery can lead to energy-efficient AI devices that would revolutionise our lives, said the team from University of Pittsburgh.

"The analog nature and massive parallelism of the brain are partly why humans can outperform even the most powerful computers when it comes to higher order cognitive functions such as voice recognition or pattern recognition in complex and varied data sets," explained Dr Feng Xiong, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

An emerging field called "neuromorphic computing" focuses on the design of computational hardware inspired by human brain.

Dr Xiong and his team built graphene-based "artificial synapses" in a 2D honeycomb configuration of carbon atoms.

Graphene's conductive properties allowed the researchers to finely tune its electrical conductance. The graphene synapse demonstrated excellent energy efficiency just like biological synapses, said the study published in the journal Advanced Materials.

In the recent resurgence of AI, computers can replicate the brain in certain ways but it takes about a dozen digital devices to mimic one analog synapse.

The human brain has hundreds of trillions of synapses for transmitting information, so building a brain with digital devices is seemingly impossible, or at the very least, not scalable.

Xiong Lab's approach provides a possible route for the hardware implementation of large-scale artificial neural networks.

The graphene-based neural networks can be employed in flexible and wearable electronics to enable computation at the "edge of the Internet" — places where computing devices such as sensors make contact with the physical world.

"By empowering even a rudimentary level of intelligence in wearable electronics and sensors, we can track our health with smart sensors, provide preventive care and timely diagnostics, monitor plants growth and identify possible pest issues, and regulate and optimise the manufacturing process," Dr Xiong explained.

The development of an artificial brain that functions like the analogue human brain still requires a number of breakthroughs, said researchers.

There is a need to find the right configurations to optimise these new "artificial synapses".

Despite the challenges, Dr Xiong said he's optimistic about the direction they're headed.

"We are excited about this progress since it can potentially lead to the energy-efficient, hardware implementation of neuromorphic computing, which is currently carried out in power-intensive GPU clusters," he noted.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Artificial Intelligence

Decagon: AI that predicts side effects from millions of drug combinations

Jul 11, 2018

Facebook AI

Facebook AI Research expands by collaborating with new academics for research

Jul 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Microsoft revenues surpass $100 bn for first time; Satya Nadella says, 'We had an incredible year'

Jul 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Finding right fit for jobs a hurdle; portals increasingly adopt AI tools to make search more efficient

Jul 16, 2018

AI

India keen on implementing AI for better governance, says union commerce minister

Jul 13, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's 'Talk the Walk' AI guide can help you navigate without access to GPS

Jul 12, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018