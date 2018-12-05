Wednesday, December 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US Republican campaign email accounts hacked before elections: Report

Hackers used National Republican Congressional Committee credentials to access a “small number” of email accounts at the organisation

Reuters Dec 05, 2018 13:01 PM IST

Email accounts for a campaign group supporting Republicans candidates running for the US House of Representatives were hacked before this year’s congressional elections, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Hackers used National Republican Congressional Committee credentials to access a “small number” of email accounts at the organisation, which is also known as the NRCC, said the person, who was not authorised to discuss details of the attack.

Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

NRCC spokesman Ian Prior confirmed the group was the victim of a cyber attack by an unknown party, but disputed that stolen passwords were used.

“Upon learning of the intrusion, the NRCC immediately launched an internal investigation and notified the FBI, which is now investigating the matter,” Prior said.

The NRCC changed the passwords at its web-based email provider and took steps to prevent similar attacks, said the person, who did not name the email provider.

The hackers used techniques that make them difficult to identify and officials have yet to determine whether they were aligned with a foreign government, said a second person familiar with the case.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said in a statement that the NRCC asked it in April to investigate “unauthorised access” to the group’s emails.

The NRCC had previous hired CrowdStrike to protect the NRCC’s internal corporate network, which was not compromised in the incident, the company said.

The news was first reported by Politico, which said the NRCC learned about the attack from a vendor who alerted the committee and its cybersecurity contractor.

Senior Republican House leaders, including Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were not informed, however, until contacted by the news site, Politico said.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

A senior US Department of Homeland Security official told Reuters on Tuesday the agency had not been informed by the NRCC or FBI of such an attack.

During the most recent election cycle, the NRCC raised more than $174 million and spent most of the cash on advertisements trying to help Republicans in difficult races.

Concerns about campaign security have heightened since US intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia orchestrated the hacking of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russia’s alleged 2016 election meddling, which Moscow denies.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Deleted video

Deleted video
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

also see

Uber

Uber fined nearly $1.2 million by Dutch, Britain over cyber attack from 2016

Nov 28, 2018

cyber attack

German officials detects fresh cyber attack by Russian hacker group 'Snake': Report

Nov 30, 2018

data protection

Russia plans to tighten data protection, draws up draft legislation to stop leaks

Nov 25, 2018

cyber attack

Czech security service says Russian players were behind cyber attacks on ministry

Dec 03, 2018

Cyber threats

Cyber attacks and espionage greater threats than terrorism, says Canadian spy chief

Dec 05, 2018

Facebook

Facebook sued by Russian firm linked to woman charged by US for election meddling

Nov 21, 2018

science

Water Scarcity

Two-third of the world, much of India to face water scarcity, stress by 2025: Expert

Dec 05, 2018

India eyes deep-dive to the ocean floor to mine minerals, give economy a boost

Dec 05, 2018

HySIS first images

ISRO's HySIS earth observation satellite sends back first aerial pictures of Gujarat

Dec 05, 2018

Climate Finance

Ambitious climate finance targets will give Paris Agreement momentum: Indian study

Dec 05, 2018