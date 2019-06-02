Sunday, June 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US judge denies Facebook's request to dismiss a lawsuit regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal

The lawsuit alleges the firm’s quiz software had data on 340,000 D.C. residents.

ReutersJun 02, 2019 09:39:45 IST

A U.S. judge on Friday denied Facebook Inc.’s request to dismiss a lawsuit by the Washington, D.C. attorney general over the social media giant’s improper sharing of 87 million users’ data with British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

US judge denies Facebooks request to dismiss a lawsuit regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal

Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8. Reuters

The U.S. capital city sued Facebook in December, accusing it of misleading users because it had known about the breach for two years before disclosing it and had allowed third-party app makers to access user information without their consent.

Judge Fern Flanagan Saddler signed the order denying Facebook’s motion to dismiss, or alternatively, stay proceedings, the court said in a brief statement on its website.

It was the second legal blow for the world’s largest social network on Friday, after a judge in Delaware ordered it to turn over to shareholders emails and other records on its handling of data privacy, also linked to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the decision.

Cambridge Analytica, hired by U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, used a personality quiz distributed on Facebook to gather profile information in order to predict and influence voter behavior.

It shut down after the breach was disclosed. Several U.S. and European regulatory probes into Facebook ensued, including investigations by multiple state attorneys general.

The Washington, D.C. court could award unspecified damages and impose a civil penalty of up to $5,000 per violation of the district’s consumer protection law, or potentially close to $1.7 billion, if penalized for each consumer affected.

The lawsuit alleges the firm’s quiz software had data on 340,000 D.C. residents, even though just 852 users had directly engaged with it.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

Facebook

Facebook ordered by judge to turn over records on how the company handles data privacy

Jun 01, 2019
Facebook ordered by judge to turn over records on how the company handles data privacy
Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

Facebook

Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

May 31, 2019
Facebook annual board meeting sees protesters carrying inflatable angry emoji

Facebook

Facebook annual board meeting sees protesters carrying inflatable angry emoji

May 30, 2019
Facebook is working on AI that will be trained using self-learning methods

Facebook

Facebook is working on AI that will be trained using self-learning methods

May 21, 2019
Facebook sets up new financial technology company to focus on blockchain

Facebook

Facebook sets up new financial technology company to focus on blockchain

May 19, 2019
Facebook caught sharing private user data with telecom companies, phone makers: Report

Facebook

Facebook caught sharing private user data with telecom companies, phone makers: Report

May 22, 2019

science

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

May 31, 2019