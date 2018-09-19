Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 19 September, 2018 08:06 IST

US investigates Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statement on taking company private

DOJ asked Tesla for documents about Musk's announcement describing it as a “voluntary request.”

Tesla Inc said on 18 September the US Department of Justice was investigating Chief Executive Elon Musk’s public statements in August that he was considering taking the electric car maker private, the latest and biggest threat to Musk’s leadership.

The Justice Department asked Tesla for documents about Musk’s announcement, Tesla said, describing it as a “voluntary request.” The company said it was co-operating and that the matter “should be quickly resolved.”

FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II/File Photo

Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory. Image: Reuters

The probe by the Justice Department, which can press criminal charges, comes on top of a civil probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission and shareholder lawsuits.

The Justice Department declined to comment. Bloomberg reported earlier that federal prosecutors had opened a criminal fraud investigation. Tesla did not say whether the Justice Department probe was criminal or civil.

Musk surprised investors on 7 August with his plan to take Tesla private, tweeting that he had “funding secured” for a deal that would have valued the company at $72 billion. In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Investor support is confirmed.”

Tesla’s shares rose after his tweet, but investors in the company’s bonds and convertible debt were skeptical that the tens of billions of dollars needed for the buyout would materialize.

After two weeks of uncertainty, particularly over funding, Musk abruptly abandoned the plan on 24 August, saying it would be even more time-consuming and distracting than anticipated, and that “most of Tesla’s existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company.”

Tesla’s stock, which has lost about 25 percent since its gains after Musk first tweeted about going private, fell 3.5 percent to $284.50 on 18 September.

The SEC has already opened an inquiry into Musk’s tweets, according to one person with direct knowledge of the matter, and short-seller Citron Research has sued Musk over the truthfulness of his tweet about secured funding. The SEC has not commented on the case.

The SEC has in the past month sent subpoenas also to investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and buyout firm Silver lake as they were hired by Tesla to explore the going-private deal, the New York Times said.

Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla biggest institutional investor Baillie Gifford said last week it was questioned by the SEC about Musk’s plans to take the electric carmaker private. An executive with the asset manager said the chief executive needed help running the company.

Strong Government Case?

“Any criminal investigation takes this up a level and creates more danger for the company and Musk,” said Peter Henning, a lawyer who has worked for the SEC and the Justice Department.

To charge Musk with a crime, the Justice Department would need to show that he intended to manipulate Tesla’s stock price, said Henning, now a law professor at Wayne State University.

For a civil enforcement action, the SEC would only need to show that Musk acted negligently, which is easier to prove, he said. The SEC could subject Musk to civil sanctions such as fines, relinquishing improper profits and a ban on running public companies.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California, U.S. September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California. Image: Reuters

If the Justice Department brings criminal charges against Musk and a trial results in a guilty verdict, the 47-year-old billionaire could face jail time, in addition to any financial penalties, said Jay Dubow, a former branch chief in the SEC’s enforcement division.

Musk’s public antipathy to short-sellers of Tesla - who have sold stock and hope to make a profit by buying it back for less later on - may help the government make the case that he intended to hurt them by claiming funding was secured, said Eric Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

“Musk said ‘funding secured,’ which is not a prediction, but a statement in the past tense which seems like a fact, and this could be a strong case from the government side,” said Gordon.

Musk’s recent behavior, which included smoking marijuana during a video interview, has raised concerns about his leadership, with several Wall Street analysts and some investors urging Tesla to appoint a strong second-in-command.

He has been under intense pressure to prove he can deliver consistent production numbers for the Model 3 sedan, which is crucial to Tesla’s plan to become a mass-market automaker.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Tesla

Tesla customers may face longer wait time as vehicle delivery volumes rise: Musk

Sep 14, 2018

Elon Musk

Tesla shares fall after CEO Elon Musk webcasts while smoking marijuana

Sep 08, 2018

Elon Musk

Tesla's Elon Musk sued for defamation for calling Thai cave rescuer a paedophile

Sep 18, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk says Tesla's problems have now shifted to delivery logistics

Sep 17, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's security clearance not under investigation says US Air Force spokesperson

Sep 09, 2018

Audi e-tron SUV

Audi partners with Amazon to launch new e-tron SUV in Tesla's home turf

Sep 18, 2018

science

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis continues to be the world's deadliest infection, WHO report says

Sep 19, 2018

Astrosat 1

AstroSat's first images capture a supernova that's over 10,000 light-years away

Sep 18, 2018

pollution

European Union targets BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen over anti-pollution technology

Sep 18, 2018

Health

BPA replacements in plastics could be affecting reproductive health: Study

Sep 18, 2018