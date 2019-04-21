Sunday, April 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US intelligence authority claims Huawei is funded by Chinese state security

The CIA accused Huawei of receiving funding from China’s National Security Commission and others.

ReutersApr 21, 2019 13:04:14 IST

US intelligence has accused Huawei Technologies of being funded by Chinese state security, The Times said on Saturday, adding to the list of allegations faced by the Chinese technology company in the West.

The CIA accused Huawei of receiving funding from China’s National Security Commission, the People’s Liberation Army and a third branch of the Chinese state intelligence network, the British newspaper reported, citing a source.

Earlier this year, US intelligence shared its claims with other members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group, which includes Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, according to the report.

US intelligence authority claims Huawei is funded by Chinese state security

The logo of Huawei Technologies. Image: Reuters

Huawei dismissed the allegations in a statement cited by the newspaper.

“Huawei does not comment on unsubstantiated allegations backed up by zero evidence from anonymous sources,” a Huawei representative told The Times.

The company, the CIA and China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The accusation comes at a time of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and amid concerns in the United States that Huawei’s equipment could be used for espionage. The company has said the concerns are unfounded.

Authorities in the United States are probing Huawei for alleged sanctions violations.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of its founder, Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada in December at the request of the United States on charges of bank and wire fraud in violation of US sanctions against Iran.

She denies wrongdoing and her father has previously said the arrest was “politically motivated”.

Amid such charges, top educational institutions in the West have recently severed ties with Huawei to avoid losing federal funding.

Another Chinese technology company, ZTE Corp, has also been at the center of similar controversies in the United States.

US sanctions forced ZTE to stop most business between April and July last year after Commerce Department officials said it broke a pact and was caught illegally shipping US-origin goods to Iran and North Korea. The sanctions were lifted after ZTE paid $1.4 billion in penalties.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the United States will push its allies at a meeting in Prague next month to adopt shared security and policy measures that will make it more difficult for Huawei to dominate 5G telecommunications networks.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

Huawei

US to push allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in a meeting at Prague next month

Apr 16, 2019
US to push allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in a meeting at Prague next month
Poland may not exclude Huawei 5G equipment over cost concerns for mobile operators

Huawei

Poland may not exclude Huawei 5G equipment over cost concerns for mobile operators

Apr 16, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense burns

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense burns

Apr 21, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro to start selling today on Amazon India, offline sales to follow

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro to start selling today on Amazon India, offline sales to follow

Apr 15, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Apr 09, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 71,990

Apr 09, 2019

science

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Gene editing

CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Apr 19, 2019
NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Hubble Telescope

NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Apr 19, 2019
Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Space Robots

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Apr 19, 2019