Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US House of Representatives demand internal emails from tech giants in antitrust probe

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee requested the documents by October 14.


ReutersSep 13, 2019 20:57:26 IST

A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Friday demanded internal emails and other company records from Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, and Alphabet Inc’s Google as it seeks evidence of anticompetitive behavior.

US House of Representatives demand internal emails from tech giants in antitrust probe

Stock image of Google search page.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee requested the documents by October 14. The companies did not immediately return a request for comment.

This demand comes days after the Texas attorney general led a group of 50 attorneys general from U.S. states and territories in a probe on whether Google abuses its market power in advertising.

The U.S. Justice Department said in July it is investigating “whether and how” large tech companies in “search, social media, and some retail services online” are engaging in anticompetitive behaviour, an apparent reference to the same companies named by the House panel on Friday.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook to be probed by US state Attorneys General for possible antitrust violations

Sep 06, 2019
Facebook to be probed by US state Attorneys General for possible antitrust violations
Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Google

Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Sep 11, 2019
Apple confirms Uighurs were targeted in iPhone attack; disputes Google's findings

Apple

Apple confirms Uighurs were targeted in iPhone attack; disputes Google's findings

Sep 07, 2019
Govt may make it mandatory for Google, Facebook, others to share user data

Data privacy

Govt may make it mandatory for Google, Facebook, others to share user data

Sep 09, 2019
Apple banking on AI capabilities of iPhone's cameras to win the battle with competitors

iPhone

Apple banking on AI capabilities of iPhone's cameras to win the battle with competitors

Sep 12, 2019
Google, Facebook allowed political advertising during election day, says Russia

Facebook

Google, Facebook allowed political advertising during election day, says Russia

Sep 09, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019