Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US highway safety agency looking into malfunction of Tesla's parking lot feature

Tesla’s website cautions that drivers who use “Smart Summon” are responsible for the car.


The Associated PressOct 04, 2019 17:14:04 IST

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is gathering information on reports of malfunctions with a Tesla feature that lets drivers summon their cars in parking lots.

US highway safety agency looking into malfunction of Teslas parking lot feature

Representational image.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stopped short of saying it had opened a formal investigation. But in a statement Thursday it said that it’s aware of the reports about “Smart Summon” and is in contact with the company.

“The agency will not hesitate to act if it finds evidence of a safety-related defect,” NHTSA said in a statement.

Last week, Tesla sent out an over-the-internet software update that lets some customers allow their car to navigate through a parking lot with no one at the wheel. The feature can only be used if a driver can see their vehicle, the company’s website says.

But after the update, videos and pictures surfaced on social media about problems. Also, a promotional video on Tesla’s website shows a car without a driver going the wrong way in a parking lot.

One owner said his car ran into the side of his garage while “Smart Summon” was working, while another showed his car narrowly missing a crash with crossing traffic. Another said his car was about to hit a golf cart before he was able to stop it.

Tesla’s website cautions that drivers who use “Smart Summon” are responsible for the car and must monitor it at all times. The cars can be stopped remotely.

Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from the company, which is based in Palo Alto, California.

NHTSA’s statement encouraged drivers to report vehicle issues to its online questionnaire system at https://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/VehicleComplaint/ .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Tesla

Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators

Oct 03, 2019
Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
Tesla's China factory to start production this month, unclear on meeting year-end targets

Tesla

Tesla's China factory to start production this month, unclear on meeting year-end targets

Oct 02, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019