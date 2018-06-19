Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Back to
Reuters Jun 19, 2018 09:54 AM IST

US govt won't impose tariffs on iPhones made in China says US President Donald Trump

A list of tariffs that were proposed in April, in the US, largely excluded consumer electronics.

President Donald Trump told Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on iPhones assembled in China, the New York Times reported on 18 June, citing a source familiar with the negotiations.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Reuters.

The newspaper reported that Cook travelled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump’s trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook.

Apple and the White House were not immediately available for comment.

A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics. But last week, Trump unveiled a revised list that included several categories of chips, raising fears that tariffs could impact the US technology sector.

