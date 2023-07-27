‘US Govt. knew about aliens since 1930s, has been trying to reverse engineer their tech’: Army, intel veterans

The House Oversight Committee is currently conducting a hearing on highly contentious allegations suggesting that the US government is concealing evidence of extraterrestrial life, and there are even suspicions of attempts to reverse-engineer alien artefacts.

During the hearing, David Grusch, Ryan Graves (a former pilot), and Navy veteran fighter pilot Commander David Fravor, who witnessed the 2004 ‘Tic Tac’ UFO incident, were all sworn in as witnesses.

David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, has reiterated these claims, stating that the government has not only retrieved unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) over the years but has actively worked to keep this information hidden from the public.

The purpose of the hearing

The central question at the heart of this hearing is whether any meaningful insights into the matter will be revealed. Congressman Tim Burchett, who is co-leading the UAP investigation, emphasised the importance of government transparency, noting that a lack of trust in the people erodes faith in the government. “We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing,” he added. “Sorry to disappoint about half y’all. We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up.”

“I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program,” said Gursch, adding that “I made the decision based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple Inspectors General, and in effect become a whistleblower.”

“It is my hope that the revelations we unearth through investigations of the Non-Human Reverse Engineering Programs I have reported will act as an ontological (earth-shattering) shock, a catalyst for a global reassessment of our priorities,” he concluded. “As we move forward on this path, we might be poised to enable extraordinary technological progress in a future where our civilization surpasses the current state-of-the-art in propulsion, material science, energy production and storage.”

The US govt killed people to cover up UAPs

In addition to his previous testimony, David Grusch made further claims during the hearing. He asserted that he had been informed by several credible intelligence officials that the US government had retrieved non-human aircraft with biological pilots on board. This indicates the existence of alleged extraterrestrial technology involved in these incidents.

At one point during the first-of-its-kind hearing, Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) asked Grusch: “Personally, have you heard of anyone being murdered?’ Grusch said: “I have to be careful answering that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”

Moreover, Grusch stated that he was aware of “multiple colleagues” who suffered physical injuries resulting from encounters with UFOs or from their involvement in working on these unidentified aerial phenomena as part of special access programs. These claims add to the already highly controversial and extraordinary nature of the hearing’s revelations.

This testimony was given during a groundbreaking hearing. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) asked Grusch if he had any information about individuals being murdered, to which Grusch responded cautiously, stating that he had directed individuals with such knowledge to the appropriate authorities.

The most compelling testimony

When questioned about the possibility of similar technology being developed on Earth, Commander David Fravor responded that there is nothing he knows of that can replicate the behaviour of the observed unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). According to Fravor’s explanation, he and his squadron witnessed a UAP descending from an altitude of 80,000 feet, nearly twice the ceiling of their F-18 fighter jets, down to the surface of the ocean. At the same time, another craft appeared to be causing a disturbance in the water.

He further described that after this encounter, the UAP rapidly accelerated past their designated rendezvous point at a speed three times faster than their own fighter jets, highlighting the extraordinary capabilities demonstrated by the unidentified craft.

Fravor also mentioned that multiple witnesses have come forward with firsthand knowledge of UFOs. He alluded to a former Marine who claims that he and five fellow comrades witnessed a flying saucer-like object being loaded with weapons while they were stationed in Indonesia in 2009. These additional accounts reinforce the idea that there are multiple witnesses from different backgrounds reporting similar encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena.