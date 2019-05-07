tech2 News Staff

After the entire TikTok saga unfolded in India where the Madras High Court tried to put a blanket ban on the app with concerns related to sexual predators on the app. In a similar situation, the US FTC has said that the Apple App Store and Google Play Store have removed three dating apps which allowed children as young as 13 years to sign up.

As per CNBC, the three apps, Meet24, FastMeet, and Meet4U, all of which were operated Ukrainian company named Wildec LLC violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The FTC released a report which said that all these apps collected the users' birthdate, email address, photographs and location data.

The FTC report also said that several people attempted to contact children via the app and Wildec had knowledge of this. These individuals are currently facing prosecution.

On 1 May the FTC wrote a list of demands for Wildec which included “immediately removing personal information from children on your service, seeking parental consent before allowing minors to access your products, and eliminating any feature that allows users to specifically search for other users who are minors.”

