Thursday, December 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US FCC to let wireless carriers have authority to block robotext or spam messages

The FCC voted 3-to-1 to classify text messages as an information service rather than a telecommunications service

Reuters Dec 13, 2018 11:43 AM IST

The Federal Communications Commission voted on Wednesday to clarify that wireless carriers have the authority to block unwanted or spam text messages, but Democrats warned the decision would allow carriers to block or censor texts that customers send.

The FCC voted 3-to-1 to classify text messages as an information service rather than a telecommunications service, which it said would have limited the ability of wireless carriers to combat robotexts and spam messages.

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Image: Reuters

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Image: Reuters

The FCC said text messages have become a trusted form of communication as wireless providers like AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and Sprint Corp successfully eliminated most spam texts. In 2017, 1.77 trillion text messages were exchanged in the United States.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the commission’s decision would allow wireless providers “to continue taking action against unwanted text messages.”

But FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said the vote means “you no longer have the final say on where your text messages go and what they said. That means your carrier now has the legal right to block your text messages and censor the very content of your messages.”

The FCC said the decision addressed bulk messaging and did not affect individuals sending messages or blocking specific senders.

Pai said, “The FCC shouldn’t make it easier for spammers and scammers to bombard consumers with unwanted texts. And we shouldn’t allow unwanted messages to plague wireless messaging services in the same way that unwanted robocalls flood voice services.”

The declaration was prompted after Twilio Inc, which sends texts for companies, in 2015 asked the FCC to declare that text messages are “telecommunications services.”

Twilio asked the FCC for the declaration to prohibit what it said was wireless providers’ “unfettered” blocking of text messages.

Public Knowledge, an advocacy group, said carriers could discriminate against text fundraising campaigns or by political campaigns and marketing firms. The group argues the action “undermines the public’s right to use text messaging without undue interference from wireless companies.”

Last week, nine Democratic US senators said the vote would “stifle free speech” and cited Verizon’s 2007 decision to briefly block mass text messages from a group supporting abortion rights before reversing itself.

CTIA, a wireless industry trade group, praised the FCC “for protecting consumers from an avalanche of messaging spam and allowing them to continue to benefit from a flourishing and competitive messaging ecosystem.”

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

Malware

Spam was the most common way for cybercriminals to spread malware in 2018: Report

Dec 11, 2018

5G

Samsung, Verizon plan to release 5G phones within the first half of 2019 in the US

Dec 03, 2018

science

Rocketry

ISRO to design fourth stage rockets that stay 'alive' for experiments months after launch

Dec 13, 2018

COP24 Negotiations

UN COP24 climate talks hit slump after clash between developed, developing nations

Dec 12, 2018

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018