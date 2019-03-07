Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US democrats unveil legislation to renisntate net neutrality rules repealed by FCC

The “Save the Internet Act” bill said to protect consumers from higher prices, blocked websites.

Reuters Mar 07, 2019 22:50:34 IST

Democrats in Congress unveiled a bill on Wednesday to reinstate net neutrality rules repealed by the Federal Communications Commission under U.S. President Donald Trump, the latest salvo in a more than decade-long battle over how to regulate internet traffic.

net-neutrality-1024

The bill mirrors an effort last year to reverse the FCC’s December 2017 order repealing landmark rules approved in 2015 that barred internet providers from blocking or slowing content or offering paid “fast lanes.”

“It is a fight that we can win,” said Senator Ed Markey, a bill sponsor, at a Capitol Hill news conference. “We are on the right side of history. We will not give up.”

He said the bill, dubbed the “Save the Internet Act,” will protect consumers from higher prices, blocked websites or slower internet speeds.

The reversal of net neutrality rules was a win for internet providers like Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, but opposed by content and social media companies like Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc.

The bill would repeal the order introduced by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, bar the FCC from reinstating it or a substantially similar order and reinstate the 2015 net neutrality order, a fact sheet said.

Pai said in a statement that the 2017 rule “has proven wrong the many hysterical predictions of doom ... most notably the fantasy that market-based regulation would bring about ‘the end of the Internet as we know it.’”

He suggested that the main thing the internet needs to be saved from is “heavy-handed regulation from the 1930s” that would treat it as a public utility.

Markey said the bill has the support of nearly all Democrats, and a companion bill will be introduced in the House of Representatives on Friday. Democrats say they expect the House will vote on the bill in the next few months.

Republicans oppose reinstating the 2015 rules that grant the FCC sweeping authority to oversee the conduct of internet providers.

House Republicans Greg Walden, Bob Latta and Cathy McMorris Rodgers said in a statement that both parties believe “a free and open internet is fundamental to our society.”

“All sides want a permanent solution,” they said.

Representative Frank Pallone, a Democrat who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, said the FCC ignored the will of the American people in repealing the rules.

The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted in May 2018 to reinstate the rules, but the House did not take up the issue before Congress adjourned last year.

A U.S. federal appeals court last month held lengthy oral arguments in a legal challenge to the FCC’s decision. That court upheld the Obama internet rules in 2016.

In its 2017 decision, the Republican-led FCC voted 3-2 along party lines. The agency gave providers sweeping power to recast how users access the internet but said they must disclose changes in internet access.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Gold consolidates in tight range on Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance; palladium holds near peak

Feb 27, 2019

QandA

Kerala rape case: Sister Lucy, who protested against accused bishop, says sexual abuse is rampant in Church

Feb 21, 2019

science

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019

SciTech Missions

Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

Mar 07, 2019

Green Icebergs

Scientists solve the mystery of green icebergs that are only seen in Antarctica

Mar 06, 2019