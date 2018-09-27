Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 27 September, 2018 16:57 IST

US data privacy regulations could be good for Google, bad for you: Here's why

Congress' goals might be to prevent states from enacting stronger privacy protections of their own.

Congress is taking the first steps toward setting national rules governing how companies use consumers data — although one of its goals might be to prevent states from enacting stronger privacy protections of their own.

The approach being pondered by policymakers and pushed by the internet industry leans toward a relatively light government touch. That's in contrast to stricter European rules that took effect in May and a California law that takes effect in 2020. Other states are also considering more aggressive protections.

However it works out, any regulatory push will find it challenging to reconcile the concerns of privacy advocates who want people to have more control over the use of their personal data — where they've been, what they view, who their friends are —and the powerful companies who mine that information for profit.

During a Senate hearing 26 September, several Democratic senators warned that a national law could simply be used to override state efforts. Calling that pre-emption the "Holy Grail" for the industry, Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii said it won't get the bipartisan support it needs if the goal is merely to replace California's law with a weaker, "non-progressive" federal statute.

Keith Enright, chief privacy officer at Google LLC, greets Senator John Thune (R-SD) chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee before testifying on safeguards for consumer data privacy in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC17C8DA7A00

Keith Enright, chief privacy officer at Google LLC, greets Senator John Thune. Image: Reuters

Senior executives from AT&T, Amazon, Apple, Google, Twitter and Charter Communications all told senators that they support a federal proposal that could negate "inconsistent" state privacy laws. Facebook, which faced a major congressional grilling over privacy back in April, was not present at the hearing.

Apple, which doesn't rely on advertising for revenue, was the most vocal in support of a stronger federal law. Bud Tribble, Apple's vice president of software technology, said the bar would have to be "high enough in the federal legislation" to provide meaningful consumer protections.

The Senate Commerce Committee hearing comes amid increasing anxiety over safeguarding consumers' data online and recent scandals that have stoked outrage among users and politicians. The committee's chairman, Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said both Republicans and Democrats now want to reach consensus on a national privacy law that "will help consumers, promote innovation, reward organizations with little to hide and force shady practitioners to clean up their act."

An early move in President Donald Trump's tenure set the tone on data privacy. He signed a bill into law in April 2017 that allows internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits. The legislation scrapped Obama-era online privacy rules aimed at giving consumers more control over how broadband companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon share that information.

Allie Bohm, policy counsel at the consumer group Public Knowledge, said examples abound of companies not only using the data to market products but also to profile consumers and restrict who sees their offerings: African Americans not getting access to ads for housing, minorities and older people excluded from seeing job postings.

What is needed, privacy advocates maintain, is legislation to govern the entire "life cycle" of consumers' data: how it's collected, used, kept, shared and sold.

Len Cali, AT&T; Andrew DeVore, Amazon; Keith Enright, Google; Damien Kieran, Twitter; Guy Tribble, Apple; and Rachel Welch, Charter Communications, testify before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Image: Reuters

Len Cali, AT&T; Andrew DeVore, Amazon; Keith Enright, Google; Damien Kieran, Twitter; Guy Tribble, Apple; and Rachel Welch, Charter Communications, testify before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Image: Reuters

The 28-nation European Union put in strict new rules this spring that require companies to justify why they're collecting and using personal data gleaned from phones, apps and visited websites. Companies also must give EU users the ability to access and delete data, and to object to data use under one of the claimed reasons.

A similar law in California will compel companies to tell customers upon request what personal data they've collected, why it was collected and what types of third parties have received it. Companies will be able to offer discounts to customers who allow their data to be sold and to charge those who opt out a reasonable amount, based on how much the company makes selling the information.

Andrew DeVore, Amazon's vice president and associate general counsel, told the Senate panel Wednesday that it should consider the "possible unintended consequences" of California's approach. For instance, he said the state law defines personal information too broadly such that it could include all data.

The California law doesn't take effect until 2020 and applies only to California consumers, but it could have fallout effects on other states. And it's strong enough to have rattled Big Tech, which is seeking a federal data-privacy law that would be more lenient toward the industry.

"A national privacy framework should be consistent throughout all states, pre-empting state consumer-privacy and data security laws," the Internet Association said in a recent statement . The group represents about 40 big internet and tech companies, spanning Airbnb and Amazon to Zillow. "A strong national baseline creates clear rules for companies."

The Trump White House said this summer that the administration is working on it, meeting with companies and other interested parties.

The goal is a policy "that is the appropriate balance between privacy and prosperity," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. "We look forward to working with Congress on a legislative solution."

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

Privacy

Tech companies support US data privacy law provided it preempts California's

Sep 27, 2018

Social Media

White House drafts order pushing antitrust agencies to probe Google, Facebook

Sep 23, 2018

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet with Republican lawmakers in US on 28 September

Sep 26, 2018

Data Privacy

Apple, Google, Twitter to detail their data privacy practices to US Senate

Sep 13, 2018

Facebook

EU warns Facebook to bring 'misleading' consumer terms in line or face penalties

Sep 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to withdraw offering support to political campaigns during elections

Sep 21, 2018

science

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018