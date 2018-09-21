Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 21 September, 2018 15:11 IST

US-based global cybersecurity Palo Alto networks and Alibaba Cloud partner up

Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of global cloud computing services.

In a significant move, US-based global cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks and Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of China's Alibaba Group, on Friday announced a technology partnership.

Representational image. Reuters.

The collaboration would help organisations protect their business-critical applications and data with Palo Alto Networks world-class security as they migrate to Alibaba Cloud.

The announcement was made at the Computing Conference 2018 hosted by Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, China.

Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of global cloud computing services to power its customers' online businesses and Alibaba Group's own e-commerce ecosystem.

The collaboration is important at a time when US-China trade ties are at a record low amid tariffs on goods being slapped from both sides almost every week.

Not just the private sector, Alibaba is also increasing its footprint in the government sector globally.

Alibaba Cloud's international operations are headquartered in Singapore and the company has teams stationed in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Bengaluru, Jakarta, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, San Mateo, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo.

