Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US ban on selling emerging tech like AI, computer vision could affect Apple

Apple covers a number of products and services offered to consumers based on AI.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 15:51 PM IST

A ban has been proposed in the US on the selling of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), computer vision and iPhone processor technology, which could majorly affect trade, working and research of many tech giants, including Apple.

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini - RC13307ADEF0

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy, October 23, 2018. 

In Apple's case, such restrictions on AI technology could hypothetically prevent the company from selling iPhones in specific markets completely, or force it to produce a version with features cut to comply with licensing rules, Apple Insider reported on Monday.

According to a document shared on Twitter by former presidential technology and national security advisor R. David Edelman, the US Bureau of Industry and Security has requested for public comments about the idea of monitoring the sales of certain technologies to other countries.

The filing is a request for public comment on "criteria for identifying emerging technologies that are essential to US national security", due to the potential of being used as conventional weapons, weapons of mass destruction, terrorist applications, intelligence collection, or "could provide the United States with a qualitative military or intelligence advantage", the report added.

The technologies are being tested for national security impact including deep learning technologies, computer vision, speech and audio processing, AI cloud technologies, AI chipsets, and the potential for audio and video manipulation technologies.

Apple covers a number of products and services offered to consumers as well as the ones the company is working on which are based on AI -- for example, the natural language processing and AI technologies relate to Siri, along with Apple's other machine learning work, while computer vision would cover Face ID and vision systems used in Apple's self-driving vehicle-oriented "Project Titan".

Other general areas raised include navigation, quantum information, sensing technology, robotics, drones, brain-computer interfaces, advanced materials, advanced surveillance and microprocessor technology.

American citizens can share their responses on the subject only by December 19 -- giving only a one-month window for responses from the public before the Bureau starts pressing the matter further.

There has been no comment from Apple expressing concerns or opinions on the matter as yet.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

AI Ethics

AI's rapid growth raises pressing need for ethics, regulations around it: UN expert

Nov 18, 2018

AI News anchor

Chinese news agency gets a virtual news anchor powered by artificial intelligence

Nov 09, 2018

Microsoft Cortana Head

Microsoft's Head of digital Assistant Cortana to quit by yearend: Report

Nov 07, 2018

Gboard

Gboard launches support for GIF, emoji, stickers AI suggestion, 40 new languages

Nov 13, 2018

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

AI Research

Mindtree partners with IISc to boost funding in artificial intelligence research

Nov 20, 2018

science

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018

Mars 2020

Its final! NASA's Mars 2020 rover will land on a giant crater once a river delta

Nov 20, 2018

Astronomy

Massive burst of gamma-rays from nearby star system a real possibility: Astronomers

Nov 20, 2018

Astronomy

NASA's Chandra spots 'Star Trek Enterprise' in colliding galaxy clusters far, far away

Nov 20, 2018