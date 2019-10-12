Saturday, October 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US authorities halt Telegram's $1.7 billion unregistered digital token offering

The move marks the latest effort by the agency to crack down on the fledgeling cryptocurrency industry.


ReutersOct 12, 2019 11:22:39 IST

US authorities said on Friday they have halted a $1.7 billion (GBP 1.34 billion or roughly Rs. 12,078 crores) unregistered digital token offering by the messaging service Telegram Group and its TON Issuer subsidiary.

US authorities halt Telegrams <img class=

Telegram app on a smartphone.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it had received a temporary restraining order against the two offshore entities, which the regulator said had failed to register to sell 2.9 billion digital tokens called "Grams" to initial investors globally, including 1 billion to US buyers. The move marks the latest effort by the agency to crack down on the fledgeling cryptocurrency industry.

The SEC has taken the position that initial coin offerings are securities offerings and therefore subject to SEC offering rules, which require firms to file registration and disclosure documents.

"Our emergency action today is intended to prevent Telegram from flooding the US markets with digital tokens that we allege were unlawfully sold,” Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, said in a statement.

Telegram promised to give the coins to buyers when it launched its blockchain by October 31, when the purchasers and the company would be able to sell them into US markets, the SEC said.

A lawyer for the companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Tesla production

Tesla close to achieving an ‘epic victory’ in production goals says Elon Musk

Oct 01, 2018
Tesla close to achieving an ‘epic victory’ in production goals says Elon Musk
KPMG to pay $8.2mn to settle SEC charges

NewsTracker

KPMG to pay $8.2mn to settle SEC charges

Jan 25, 2014
Elon Musk's lawyers say tweet against US SEC was proper and 'not material'

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's lawyers say tweet against US SEC was proper and 'not material'

Mar 23, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's lawyers to square off with SEC in court at contempt hearing

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's lawyers to square off with SEC in court at contempt hearing

Apr 04, 2019
US charges traders for hacking into Securities and Exchange Commission database

Hackers

US charges traders for hacking into Securities and Exchange Commission database

Jan 16, 2019
US SEC says Tesla's security fraud case settled despite Musk's mocking tweet

Tesla

US SEC says Tesla's security fraud case settled despite Musk's mocking tweet

Nov 27, 2018

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019