'Sanskaari AI': US Military's AI is better owing to Judeo-Christian values, says US Air Force General

An Air Force general, Lt. Gen. Richard G. Moore, has sparked controversy by suggesting that the United States’ military artificial intelligence will be superior due to the influence of “Judeo-Christian” values in American society. He made these remarks during a speech at a conservative Hudson Institute event in Washington, DC. Moore asserted that American society, shaped by these values, possesses a moral compass that not everyone shares.

He further commented on the importance of adhering to rules in warfare and avoiding unscrupulous means, without directly singling out any particular countries or groups. “There are those that are willing to go for the ends regardless of what means have to be employed,” he said.

His statements were criticized for their Christian nationalist undertones, especially considering the history of military actions carried out in the name of Christian values.

“Regardless of what your beliefs are, our society is a Judeo-Christian society, and we have a moral compass,” Moore told the assembled crowd. “Not everybody does.”

Some have pointed out the irony in Moore’s remarks, considering the controversial history of certain military actions. It seems that his oblique references to AI warfare may be aimed at China, the US’s main tech adversary, but it is unclear how different their AI capabilities truly are.

“Well this is comforting,” striking TV writer John Rogers wrote in a tweet dripping with sarcasm. “No military actions motivated by Christian values [have] ever ended poorly.”

“Y’all… no,” AI researcher Damien Williams tweeted. “The Western/Christian underpinnings of ‘AI’ are part of the WORST PROBLEMS IT EMBODIES.”

Looking at the track record, the US has employed morally questionable technologies in the pursuit of victory, which should be a cause for concern rather than pride for those who share the general’s views.