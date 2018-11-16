Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US allows expansion of SpaceX, TeleSat Canada into satellite-based internet services

Satellite-based service today currently are used for service on ships and aeroplanes.

Reuters Nov 16, 2018 11:41 AM IST

The US Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on 15 November to allow Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk’s Space X, Telesat Canada and two other companies to roll out new satellite-based broadband services.

The FCC voted to grant “market access” requests to Telesat, Kepler Communications and LeoSat MA  to offer high-speed internet service and connectivity for sensors and other intelligence devices.

The FCC, which had approved SpaceX’s initial plans in March, further approved the company’s request on Thursday for access to additional frequencies and to operate an additional 7,500 satellites at very low-Earth altitudes.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. Reuters

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. Reuters

SpaceX previously won approval to deploy 4,425 satellites but won approval Thursday to operate some of those at lower altitudes.

The FCC said, in the order approving the Tesla application, the revisions would “provide SpaceX with additional flexibility to provide both diverse geographic coverage and the capacity to support a wide range of proposed broadband and communications services in the United States and globally.”

Satellite service faces challenges including the rising amount of orbital debris and the expense of deploying large numbers of satellites.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said at the telecommunications regulator’s monthly meeting that satellite technology can provide high-speed internet for Americans who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology could also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communications, he said.

Musk said in a 2015 speech that SpaceX planned to launch a satellite-internet business that would help fund a future city on Mars.

SpaceX wanted to create a “global communications system” that Musk compared to “rebuilding the internet in space.” It would be faster than traditional internet connections, Musk said in the 2015 speech.

Telesat Canada plans to use a network of 117 satellites to offer high-speed U.S. communication services.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said at the meeting that the new satellites are “smaller and less expensive to launch than the traditional geostationary satellites that have been going up since the 1960s.”

By operating at a lower orbit, they offer the possibility of faster connections.

Satellite-based service today currently are used for service on ships and aeroplanes.

The FCC separately voted to streamline rules governing satellite communications.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Tesla

Tesla appoints Robyn Denholm as Tesla chairman, Elon Musk to remain CEO

Nov 08, 2018

Tesla

Tesla's Autopark feature to find parking spots and read parking signs by next year

Nov 01, 2018

Tesla

Indian man, ex-employee of Tesla, charged for stealing $9.3 million from company

Nov 13, 2018

Tesla

Tesla recieves US SEC subpoena over forecasts of its Model 3 production in 2017

Nov 03, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk hints that Tesla will have a 'partial presence' in India by 2019

Nov 04, 2018

NewsTracker

Elon Musk replaced as Tesla chairman with Robyn Denhold of Australian firm Telstra; to remain executive

Nov 08, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018