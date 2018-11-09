Friday, November 09, 2018 Back to
Reuters 09 November, 2018

US accuses China of violating an anti-cyber espionage bilateral agreement

In September 2015, Obama announced he had reached a "common understanding" with China's Xi on curbing economic cyber espionage

China has been violating an agreement with the United States aimed at stopping cyberespionage through the hacking of government and corporate data, a senior US intelligence official said on Thursday.

When asked if China was violating the 2015 agreement between then President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping, National Security Agency official Rob Joyce said: "We think they are."

Representational Image. AP

But he added that the quantity and number of attacks had dropped "dramatically" since the agreement.

"While it's not black and white, (China) met the agreement or they didn't meet the agreement, it's clear that they are well beyond the bounds today of the agreement that was forged between our countries," Joyce said.

In September 2015, Obama announced he had reached a "common understanding" with China's Xi on curbing economic cyber espionage but threatened to impose US sanctions on Chinese hackers who persist in committing cybercrimes.

The two leaders said they agreed that neither government would knowingly support cyber theft of corporate secrets or business information.

The agreement, however, stopped short of any promise to refrain from traditional government-to-government cyber spying for intelligence purposes.

That could include the massive hack of the US federal government's personnel office this year that compromised the data of more than 20 million people. US officials have traced that back to China, but have not said whether they believe the Chinese government was responsible.

The United States and China will hold a delayed top-level security dialogue on Friday, the latest sign of a thaw in the countries' strained relations amid an ongoing trade row ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Argentina at the end of November.

