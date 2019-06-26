Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against U.S. government

(Reuters) - Parcel delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it would not join rival FedEx Corp's lawsuit against the U.S. government. UPS said it would continue to follow government directives across the markets where it operates.

ReutersJun 26, 2019 00:08:39 IST

(Reuters) - Parcel delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it would not join rival FedEx Corp's lawsuit against the U.S. government.

UPS said it would continue to follow government directives across the markets where it operates.

The announcement comes a day after FedEx sued the government, saying the company should not be held liable if it inadvertently shipped products that violated President Donald Trump's ban on exports to some Chinese companies.

