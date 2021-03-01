Monday, March 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NPCI registers 2.29 billion UPI transaction in Feb 2021, Paytm becomes top payment app with 1.2 billion monthly transactions

Of the total UPI transactions in the month of February, Paytm achieved over 1.2 billion monthly transactions.


FP TrendingMar 01, 2021 17:09:27 IST

In the month of February 2021, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recorded the total Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India at 2.29 billion as compared to 2.30 billion in January. The total value of transactions on the UPI network stood at from Rs 4.25 trillion in February. In January, the total transactions stood at Rs 4.31 trillion. Of that, Paytm achieved over 1.2 billion monthly transactions. Paytm has the highest market share in offline merchant payments with 15 percent month-on-month growth. The UPI market is shared by the likes of PhonePe, Google Pay, and the others.

Paytm currently has over 150 million monthly active users.

NPCI registers 2.29 billion UPI transaction in Feb 2021, Paytm becomes top payment app with 1.2 billion monthly transactions

An advertisement of Paytm at a road side stall. Image: Reuters

Paytm claims more than 50 percent of merchant partners hold a Paytm Payments Bank account to benefit from the new-age digital banking services. Paytm Postpaid provides micro-credit and has already achieved over 7 million users within 6 months of launch.

Paytm offers services like Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm Insurance, Paytm Credit Cards, Paytm Postpaid, and other lending products to help merchants, self-employ individuals, as well as citizens.

NPCI has not yet released the transactions break-up figures for February.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fastag

Paytm helps 2.5 lakh FASTag users with fast redressal mechanism to get a refund for wrong toll charges

Feb 26, 2021
Paytm helps 2.5 lakh FASTag users with fast redressal mechanism to get a refund for wrong toll charges

science

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021