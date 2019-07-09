Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Up to 1,325 Android apps collecting user data even after denied access to do so: Report

These apps take personal data from sources like Wi-Fi connections and metadata stored in photos.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 12:46:59 IST

Permissions on Android apps are supposed to determine how much data you give up. If you don't want an app to listen to your conversation, then you do not allow access to your smartphone's microphone to the app, and that's how it should be. However, researchers have found that there are up to 1,325 apps on Google Play that harvest your personal data despite you explicitly denying them permission.

Researchers at the International Computer Science Institute (ICSI) found that thousands of app on the Android app store manage to skirt restrictions and gather precise geolocation data and phone identifiers, without user consent.

Up to 1,325 Android apps collecting user data even after denied access to do so: Report

Representational Image.

The study looked at over 88,000 apps on Google Play and tracked how data was transferred from the app when a user denied permissions. Of these, they found 1,325 apps that violated the permission policy and relied on workarounds to retrieve user data without their knowledge.

These apps were taking personal data from sources like Wi-Fi connections and metadata stored in photos.

Reportedly, a photo-editing app, Shutterfly, was found to be gathering GPS coordinates from photos and sending that data to its own servers, even when users declined to give the app permission to access location data. In a statement to CNET, however, Shutterfly denied the researchers' claims.

There were also apps that were relying on other apps that were granted permission to look at personal data like your IMEI number.

These apps were apparently getting the information via unprotected files on a device's SD card and collected data that the user originally denied to them.

This basically means, if you grant access to some data to app A, and the said app stores this data on your SD card, then app B, even though you declined access, can still spy and take private information. The tactics used to overcome app restrictions are amusing at times.

The researchers apparently notified Google about these issues last September. Google said it would be addressing the issues in Android Q, which is expected to release this year.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest beta update 2.19.183 introduces a feature to hide muted statuses

Jun 26, 2019
WhatsApp's latest beta update 2.19.183 introduces a feature to hide muted statuses
Fake Samsung update app installed by more than 10 million users from the Play Store

Adware

Fake Samsung update app installed by more than 10 million users from the Play Store

Jul 05, 2019
Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Honor

Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Jun 28, 2019
Waymo is testing complimentary Wi-Fi in its self-driving taxis to entice new riders

self-driving taxis

Waymo is testing complimentary Wi-Fi in its self-driving taxis to entice new riders

Jul 09, 2019
Google will now let you auto-delete location history and web activity data

Google

Google will now let you auto-delete location history and web activity data

Jun 27, 2019
How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Google Maps

How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Jul 08, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019