FP Studio

Tech2 Innovate by India’s leading science and technology- platform is one the most power packed digital culture youth festival in the country. In its first ever festival targeted at youth and tech lovers from everywhere, the event promises knowledge, access to the best and brightest and an invitation to mesh with some of the most influential brands, tech makers, musicians, and automobile lovers under the same roof.

Presented in association with Corning® Gorilla® Glass a top choice for numerous mobile consumer electronics manufacturers, the eclectic mix of speakers and attendees promises to elaborate on how to navigate the tech of the future, overcome tech shortcomings of the present and learn from the hitches of the past.

Without further ado, here’s a sneak peek at who’s going to be doing all the talking…

John Bayne, Senior VP & General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass - In a key position to talk about what the consumers of today want from their digital world and their devices, listen up when he elaborates with market insights and perspectives on trends.

Mark Johnson, PFC - Grammy award-winning producer/engineer and award-winning film director, Johnson's future vision is Playing For Change (www.playingforchange.com) a multimedia movement created to inspire, connect, and bring peace to the world through music. The idea for this project was simple - music is powerful enough to break barriers and overcome differences between people. Cue in and understand his innovative mobile technique for recording and filming musicians across the world.

Akshay Gupta, Director, Strategic Brand Marketing of Corning Gorilla Glass - One of our key influencers from the world of tech and at the top of his game, catch Gupta as he talks about the brand, the Indian market and what we can expect to see in the decade ahead.

Faisu, India’s Most Popular Tik Tok Star - His real name is Muddassir Faisal Shaikh and with 13.2 Million followers, he’s a youth megastar in his own right, a model and a fashion blogger. He knows what it takes to get the balance right between the platform, the content and the strategy so gear up for some tips and hacks that you’ve never heard before.

Ankit Sharma (@man_made_machines) - An Automotive Photographer and Social Storyteller, Sharma knows the value of great shots, manipulating lighting and angles and what it takes to grab those high-octane automotive shots in unforgiving conditions and under stressful timelines. If you love getting click happy, you won’t want to miss hearing him or his fantastic backstory.

View this post on Instagram

Guess what RiRi’s drinking... right guesses get a virtual hug from me...

A post shared by Riaan J. George (@urbaneyebyrg) on Jan 29, 2020 at 8:04am PST

Riaan George (@urbaneyebyrg)- Luxury lifestyle blogger, grooming guru and the man behind urbaneye, his aspiration-worthy feed travels all over the world in style. See it to believe it but there isn’t a stylish piece of tech, wearable experiencial, planes, cars and watches that he hasn’t tried, reviewed and added his signature flair to. Find out what goes on behind the scenes of the content he creates, what innovations he hates and those he can’t live without at this two-day extravaganza.

Gaurav Taneja (@taneja.gaurav) - Aviators and social media content creators, Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu successfully manage alternate careers, family life and the being top YouTube influencers. Tune in and listen to the Flying Beast talk about all things new age and digital at this year’s Tech 2 Innovate.

View this post on Instagram

Dost ki shaadi par khud ka photoshoot karwane ka sukh hee kuch aur hai. Thank a friend whose wedding gave you a lifetime supply of profile pictures. wearing @sanabarrejaofficial . . . jewelery by @amarisjewelsbyprernarajpal shoes @houseofriqueza styled by @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley make up by @srishtianandmakeup hair by @amleshthakur shot by @gravy.singh my man

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:46pm PST

Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila) - From writer to internet sensation, Kusha Kapila knows how to stay relevant in a fast-paced digital world. A buzzworthy digital personality, find out just how to take nuanced digs at various newsy topics and how to strike the right balance with content that is both hilarious, yet tackles compelling issues with flair. Hear her take on how to translate situations for the camera, what to say to make it resonate and trend and more.

View this post on Instagram ‍♂️ A post shared by (@carryminati) on Feb 3, 2020 at 10:58pm PST

Carryminati (@carryminati) - King of roasts on YouTube, gamer and live streamer, Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati is known for his commentaries, reactions and starting a successful digital roadmap since he was just 15 years old. With 8 million + subscribers, he knows what he’s doing. Listen up as he talks viral videos, social media and what it takes to stand out in the digital mix.

View this post on Instagram

Like ,Comment & Share fast me . . . Follow ( @dynemo__gaming ) . . . . . . . . . #videogames #games #gamer #toptags #gaming #instagaming #instagamer #playinggames#pubgindia#pubgforver #online#pubg#dynamo#pubglover #photooftheday #onlinegaming #videogameaddict #instagame #instagood #gamestagram #gamerguy #gamergirl #gamin #video #game #igaddict #winning #play #playinggames

A post shared by Aadii Sawant (Dynemo Gaming) (@dynemo__gaming) on Feb 3, 2020 at 2:28am PST

Aadii Sawant, Founder, Dynamo Gaming - If you’re as obsessed with gaming as we are, you’ll know this 23-year-old whose YouTube gaming channel is among the best in India. With 6 million + subscribers and numerous hours of pubg under his belt, you’ll want to know what he has to say about strategy, stamina and leveling up your gaming experience.

Suchita Salwan (@suchitasalwan) - Anyone visiting or wanting to check out what's happening in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai or Bengaluru has stumbled across Little Black Book online. What started out as a hobby blog is now a successful website with unique recommendations for all kinds of food, events, lifestyle options and cultural dos. Get the finer details of how Suchita Salwan started out as a marketing executive and today is the head of a thriving digital empire that has mastered the art of going local.

View this post on Instagram

I'm just a boy, standing in front of the internet asking it to validate me.

A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat) on Sep 13, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

Tanmay Bhatt (@tanmaybhat)- Stand-up comedian, script writer, director, vlogger, gaming personality, co-founder of the creative agency All India Bakchod (AIB) and the list goes on. But this incredibly talented and multifaceted youth icon hardly needs any introduction. If you’re lucky to be at Tech 2 Innovate, you won’t want to pass up a chance to meet one of India’s OG comedians who isn’t afraid of serving up an unpopular opinion with a side of laughs.

Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) - Indian-American songwriter and singer from Claremont, California, Svetha Yellapragada Rao, better known as Raja Kumari has collaborated with some of the world’s best talent. Popular for her collabs with award-winning artists like Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party and Fall Out Boy, this is one performance you can’t afford to miss.

So go on and book your tickets here now!

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.