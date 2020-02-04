FP StudioFeb 04, 2020 18:02:06 IST
Tech2 Innovate by India’s leading science and technology- platform is one the most power packed digital culture youth festival in the country. In its first ever festival targeted at youth and tech lovers from everywhere, the event promises knowledge, access to the best and brightest and an invitation to mesh with some of the most influential brands, tech makers, musicians, and automobile lovers under the same roof.
Presented in association with Corning® Gorilla® Glass a top choice for numerous mobile consumer electronics manufacturers, the eclectic mix of speakers and attendees promises to elaborate on how to navigate the tech of the future, overcome tech shortcomings of the present and learn from the hitches of the past.
Without further ado, here’s a sneak peek at who’s going to be doing all the talking…
John Bayne, Senior VP & General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass - In a key position to talk about what the consumers of today want from their digital world and their devices, listen up when he elaborates with market insights and perspectives on trends.
Mark Johnson, PFC - Grammy award-winning producer/engineer and award-winning film director, Johnson's future vision is Playing For Change (www.playingforchange.com) a multimedia movement created to inspire, connect, and bring peace to the world through music. The idea for this project was simple - music is powerful enough to break barriers and overcome differences between people. Cue in and understand his innovative mobile technique for recording and filming musicians across the world.
Akshay Gupta, Director, Strategic Brand Marketing of Corning Gorilla Glass - One of our key influencers from the world of tech and at the top of his game, catch Gupta as he talks about the brand, the Indian market and what we can expect to see in the decade ahead.
View this post on Instagram
Find a purpose to serve, not a lifestyle to live. ✌ . #keepgoing #keepmotivating #faisusquad❤️ #kbye
Faisu, India’s Most Popular Tik Tok Star - His real name is Muddassir Faisal Shaikh and with 13.2 Million followers, he’s a youth megastar in his own right, a model and a fashion blogger. He knows what it takes to get the balance right between the platform, the content and the strategy so gear up for some tips and hacks that you’ve never heard before.
View this post on Instagram
He wants it all or nothing and he'll take it all today and tomorrow. When his team tells him to calm down, he doesn't. He's the only person who knows the caliber that he's got and others can only guess. A person whom no one can stop even if he has sealed the championship, he'll push harder and harder every time because that's what he loves- that's what he is. It's not just for the title but for the love of the sport. Sometimes, sports is all about going that extra mile. It's about going beyond where others go on their path to success. It's about plodding every day and every night to make sure that you leave others behind in the quest for greatness. It's not meant for everyone. No one's born special, remember. It's their ability to go that extra mile that makes them special. That's what Marc Marquez has done all his life. He pushed himself and his team to go that extra mile. To plod extra hard than the others. Out of sheer love for the sport and for his machine. He doesn't do it just for himself. He does it for his machine, the sport he loves and the people who've made him what he is today. He leaves haters to do the talking. He talks without talking. Because it's his hard work and dedication that talks everytime he takes to the track. That's what Champions are made of. It's what makes them what they are. With this broken ankle and told not to walk and with no tripod, somehow managed few decent images. . . . #mm93 #marcmarquez #atomicant #motogp #sonyalphain #sony #honda #hrc #repsol #8ball #repsolhonda @sonyalpha @sonyalphain A post shared by Ankit Sharma (@man_made_machines) on
Ankit Sharma (@man_made_machines) - An Automotive Photographer and Social Storyteller, Sharma knows the value of great shots, manipulating lighting and angles and what it takes to grab those high-octane automotive shots in unforgiving conditions and under stressful timelines. If you love getting click happy, you won’t want to miss hearing him or his fantastic backstory.
Guess what RiRi’s drinking... right guesses get a virtual hug from me...
Riaan George (@urbaneyebyrg)- Luxury lifestyle blogger, grooming guru and the man behind urbaneye, his aspiration-worthy feed travels all over the world in style. See it to believe it but there isn’t a stylish piece of tech, wearable experiencial, planes, cars and watches that he hasn’t tried, reviewed and added his signature flair to. Find out what goes on behind the scenes of the content he creates, what innovations he hates and those he can’t live without at this two-day extravaganza.
View this post on Instagram
Mesmerising beautiful White Desert of Kutch. . Sweater @hm #incredibleIndia #gujarattourism #flyingbeast #vlogger #traveller A post shared by Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) (@taneja.gaurav) on
Gaurav Taneja (@taneja.gaurav) - Aviators and social media content creators, Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu successfully manage alternate careers, family life and the being top YouTube influencers. Tune in and listen to the Flying Beast talk about all things new age and digital at this year’s Tech 2 Innovate.
Dost ki shaadi par khud ka photoshoot karwane ka sukh hee kuch aur hai. Thank a friend whose wedding gave you a lifetime supply of profile pictures. wearing @sanabarrejaofficial . . . jewelery by @amarisjewelsbyprernarajpal shoes @houseofriqueza styled by @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley make up by @srishtianandmakeup hair by @amleshthakur shot by @gravy.singh my man
Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila) - From writer to internet sensation, Kusha Kapila knows how to stay relevant in a fast-paced digital world. A buzzworthy digital personality, find out just how to take nuanced digs at various newsy topics and how to strike the right balance with content that is both hilarious, yet tackles compelling issues with flair. Hear her take on how to translate situations for the camera, what to say to make it resonate and trend and more.
View this post on Instagram
♂️ A post shared by (@carryminati) on
Carryminati (@carryminati) - King of roasts on YouTube, gamer and live streamer, Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati is known for his commentaries, reactions and starting a successful digital roadmap since he was just 15 years old. With 8 million + subscribers, he knows what he’s doing. Listen up as he talks viral videos, social media and what it takes to stand out in the digital mix.
Like ,Comment & Share fast me . . . Follow ( @dynemo__gaming ) . . . . . . . . . #videogames #games #gamer #toptags #gaming #instagaming #instagamer #playinggames#pubgindia#pubgforver #online#pubg#dynamo#pubglover #photooftheday #onlinegaming #videogameaddict #instagame #instagood #gamestagram #gamerguy #gamergirl #gamin #video #game #igaddict #winning #play #playinggames
Aadii Sawant, Founder, Dynamo Gaming - If you’re as obsessed with gaming as we are, you’ll know this 23-year-old whose YouTube gaming channel is among the best in India. With 6 million + subscribers and numerous hours of pubg under his belt, you’ll want to know what he has to say about strategy, stamina and leveling up your gaming experience.
View this post on Instagram
Maybe, in 2020, I'll stop wearing dad jeans Wishing y'all the most epic decade from all of us at @lbb.india A post shared by Suchita Salwan (@suchitasalwan) on
Suchita Salwan (@suchitasalwan) - Anyone visiting or wanting to check out what's happening in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai or Bengaluru has stumbled across Little Black Book online. What started out as a hobby blog is now a successful website with unique recommendations for all kinds of food, events, lifestyle options and cultural dos. Get the finer details of how Suchita Salwan started out as a marketing executive and today is the head of a thriving digital empire that has mastered the art of going local.
I'm just a boy, standing in front of the internet asking it to validate me.
Tanmay Bhatt (@tanmaybhat)- Stand-up comedian, script writer, director, vlogger, gaming personality, co-founder of the creative agency All India Bakchod (AIB) and the list goes on. But this incredibly talented and multifaceted youth icon hardly needs any introduction. If you’re lucky to be at Tech 2 Innovate, you won’t want to pass up a chance to meet one of India’s OG comedians who isn’t afraid of serving up an unpopular opinion with a side of laughs.
View this post on Instagram
Reppin Desi Female Designers ONLY! @gundistudios @norblacknorwhite @varaichvogue styled by @sallony_mahendru Glam @varaichvanity using @livetinted huestick RISE A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) on
Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) - Indian-American songwriter and singer from Claremont, California, Svetha Yellapragada Rao, better known as Raja Kumari has collaborated with some of the world’s best talent. Popular for her collabs with award-winning artists like Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party and Fall Out Boy, this is one performance you can’t afford to miss.
So go on and book your tickets here now!
Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.