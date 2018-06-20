China-based fabless semiconductor company UNISOC (formerly Spreadtrum Communications) on 20 June launched its latest chipsets "SC9863" and "SC9832E" for machine learning and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) related applications in India.

The newly launched SoCs deliver high-end user experience, power efficiency, 3D face ID and support for next-generation dual-camera features, the company said in a statement.

The "SC9863" is equipped with 8x Cortex A55 processor with speed up to 1.6 GHz and is built for delivering an unparalleled high-end user experience.

It features an LTE Cat7 modem supporting Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) and 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + LTE/WCDMA/GSM).

"We are confident that the new additions to our extensive portfolio will be well-received in the market, and will help in laying the foundation of a more prosperous and smarter future," said Adam Zeng, UNISOC CEO.

"SC9832E" comes equipped with a 1.4 GHz 4x Cortex A53 processor with a 667MHz eMMC 5.1/LPDDR3 memory controller.

It features a VoLTE Cat4 modem with Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS).