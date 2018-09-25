Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 25 September, 2018 16:04 IST

Union Cabinet of India reported to take up a new telecom policy on 26 September

The telecom policy focuses on provisioning of broadband for all, creating four million additional jobs.

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up a new telecom policy  National Digital Communications Policy 2018  on 26 September, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The new telecom policy aimed at attracting $100 billion investment was approved by the Telecom Commission in July after the government had released the draft policy in May.

Representational image. Reuters.

The policy focuses on provisioning of broadband for all, creating four million additional jobs and enhancing the contribution of the sector to 8 percent of India's GDP, from around 6 percent in 2017.

It also plans to propel India to the top 50 nations in the ICT Development Index of the International Telecommunication Union from 134 in 2017, enhancing the country's contribution to global value chains and ensuring digital sovereignty.

Besides, the notification of in-flight connectivity is also likely to be released "any time" soon, the source added.

