‘Unidentified object on Australian beach most likely debris from Chandrayaan-3: Australian Space Agency

The unidentified object that mysteriously appeared on a beach in Australia is most likely debris from the launch of the Chandrayaan-3, the Australian Space Agency tweeted earlier today.

The mysterious object washed ashore in Australia’s Jurien Bay about two weeks ago, just days after the launch of the Chandrayaan-3. The object was initially suspected to be a part of a broken satellite that crashed back to the earth. It was even suspected to be a part of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, the fateful flight that disappeared several years ago

Later, it was suspected to be a used-up part of the third stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) that was used to place the lunar satellite in its orbit.

The piece of debris, standing approximately two meters (equivalent to six feet) tall with hanging cables at the top, has been placed in storage. Preparations are underway to hand the debris over to India.

Representatives from both, India and Australia are collaborating to “secure additional verification to decide on the next course of action, which includes assessing responsibilities under the space treaties of the United Nations,” stated the Australian Space Agency.

The Australian Space Agency also tweeted that they are committed to long-term sustainability of outer space activities, debris mitigation is an important factor and needs to be highlighted internationally.

This is not the initial occurrence of Australia encountering space debris. In the previous year, in New South Wales, a sheep farmer discovered a scorched fragment from one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX missions protruding from his field.