Indo-Asian News Service 10 August, 2018 15:06 IST

Unicode Consortium shortlists 179 new emoji candidates for 2019

The shortlisted emoji includes representation of a person with hearing impariment as well.

Unicode Consortium, the organisation that regulates emojis has shortlisted 179 candidates — 61 characters plus variants — for release in 2019.

Giving a thumbs up to diversity, making up a large chunk of those new emoji are 55 characters to represent couples of different genders and skin tones, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalised in the next meeting, this coming September, Unicode Consortium said in a blog post.

Additionally, eight "emoji provisional candidates" for 2020 have also been added which includes ninja, military helmet, mammoth, feather, dodo, magic wand, carpentry saw and a screwdriver, it said.

