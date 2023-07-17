UN Security Council to discuss AI threat to humanity and global peace for the first time

This week, the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to have its inaugural formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) in New York. Britain intends to initiate an international conversation regarding the impact of AI on global peace and security.

The upcoming meeting on July 18, as revealed by UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward, will serve as the focal point of the United Kingdom’s presidency of the council this month. The meeting will feature presentations from international AI experts and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

AI An Existential Threat To Humanity

In a recent statement, Guterres emphasized the urgent concerns surrounding highly advanced AI, highlighting that the warnings regarding its potential consequences are particularly pronounced among those responsible for its development.

“These scientists and experts have called on the world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity on a par with the risk of nuclear war,” the UN chief said.

Governments worldwide are contemplating ways to address the risks associated with emerging AI technology, which has the potential to reshape the global economy and alter the international security landscape.

During its current presidency of the UN Security Council, Britain is actively pursuing a leadership role in regulating AI and will oversee the discussion on Tuesday, chaired by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

A Governing Body Like The IAEA Is Necessary For AI

In June, UN Secretary-General Guterres endorsed a proposal put forth by certain AI directives, suggesting the establishment of an international AI oversight body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In September, Secretary-General Guterres announced his intention to establish an advisory board on artificial intelligence, tasked with formulating initiatives for the United Nations to undertake. Additionally, he expressed his positive disposition towards the establishment of a new U.N. agency focused on AI, using the International Atomic Energy Agency as a potential model. This agency would possess knowledge-based expertise and certain regulatory powers.

Ambassador Woodward highlighted the United Kingdom’s objective of promoting a multilateral approach to effectively manage the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence. She emphasized the necessity for a global endeavour in this regard.

Weighing The Benefit & Cost Of AI

Woodward acknowledged the tremendous benefits that AI offers, including its potential to support UN development programs, enhance humanitarian aid operations, facilitate peacekeeping efforts, and aid in conflict prevention through data collection and analysis. Furthermore, she emphasized that AI has the potential to bridge the gap between developing and developed nations.

However, Woodward stressed the importance of addressing the significant security concerns associated with AI, as the risks it poses raise serious questions that require attention and resolution.