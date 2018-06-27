Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 27 June, 2018 10:35 IST

Ukraine says Russian hackers are preparing back doors for a massive strike

The hackers are targeting companies, including banks and energy infrastructure firms, says Ukraine.

Hackers from Russia are infecting Ukrainian companies with malicious software to create “back doors” for a large, coordinated attack, Ukraine’s cyber police chief told Reuters on 26 June.

The hackers are targeting companies, including banks and energy infrastructure firms, in a roll-out that suggests they are preparing to activate the malware in one massive strike, cyber police chief Serhiy Demedyuk said. Ukrainian police are working with foreign authorities to identify the hackers, Demedyuk added.

Law enforcement and corporate security teams around the world pay close attention to cyber threats in Ukraine, where some of the most destructive hacks in history have originated. A virus dubbed “NotPetya” hit Ukraine in June 2017, taking down government agencies and businesses before spreading to corporate networks around the globe, causing companies billions of dollars in losses.

Representational Image

Representational Image

“The fact that the Ukraine government has decided to go public with this, shows that they are scared that this could have a big impact and want people to be aware,” said Jaime Blasco, chief scientist with cybersecurity firm AlienVault.

It is difficult to contain the impact of a cyberattack within one nation, so it is possible this new threat could spread around the globe, he added.

Since the start of the year, Ukraine police have identified viruses in phishing emails sent from legitimate domains of state institutions whose systems were hacked and fake web pages mimicking that of a real state body.

Hackers have sought to evade detection by breaking malware into separate files, which are put onto targeted networks before they activate them, Demedyuk said.

“Analysis of the malicious software that has already been identified and the targeting of attacks on Ukraine suggest that this is all being done for a specific day,” he said.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia plunged following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, and Kiev has accused Russia of orchestrating large-scale cyberattacks as part of a “hybrid war” against Ukraine, which Moscow repeatedly denies.

Some attacks have coincided with major Ukrainian holidays. Demedyuk said another strike could be launched on 28 June — Constitution Day — or on Independence Day in August.

The United States and Britain joined Ukraine in blaming Russia for the NotPetya campaign in 2017. It took a costly toll on quarterly results of major global corporations including Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International and freight logistics company FedEx.

Representatives with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation could not be reached for comment on 26 June afternoon.

The scale of the current campaign is the same as NotPetya, according to Demedyuk.

“This is support on a government level — very expensive and very synchronised. Without the help of government bodies, it would not be possible. We’re talking now about the Russian Federation,” he said.

“Everything we’re seeing, everything we’ve intercepted in this period: 99 percent of the traces come from Russia.”

The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine is better prepared to withstand such attacks thanks to cooperation with foreign allies including the United States, Britain and NATO, Demedyuk said.

Still, there are some Ukrainian companies that have not cleaned their computers after NotPetya struck, which means they are still infected by that virus and vulnerable to being used for another attack.

“We are sounding the alarm to remind people — come to your senses, check your equipment,” he said.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

Govts should accord top priority to cyber regulation and data protection: Report

Jun 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump says Robert Mueller's investigation has been 'totally discredited' after Inspector General report faults FBI

Jun 16, 2018

NewsTracker

US defence secretary Jim Mattis slams Vladimir Putin for trying to break up NATO, attacking western democracy

Jun 16, 2018

SportsTracker

ISSF Junior World Cup: India bag five medals on opening day including two gold to lead the table

Jun 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort jailed; judge revokes house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in Mueller probe

Jun 16, 2018

NewsTracker

FBI study identifies signs that may help detect mass shooters: Most not mentally ill, but do experience 'multiple stressors'

Jun 22, 2018

science

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018