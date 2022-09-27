Tuesday, September 27, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Russia to carry out massive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and ally countries: Advisory

Ukraine has issued an advisory, warning its allies that Russian hackers backed by the state will intensify their cyberattacks on critical infrastructures such as power grids and oil pipelines. Russian hackers may also launch a series of DDoS attacks on communication networks.


FP StaffSep 27, 2022 14:36:16 IST

The government of Ukraine has issued an advisory stating that Putin’s Moscow plans to carry out a series of massive cyberattacks that would cripple some critical infrastructure, both in Ukraine and its allies. 

Russia to carry out massive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and ally countries: Advisory

“By the cyberattacks, the enemy will try to increase the effect of missile strikes on electricity supply facilities, primarily in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine,” an advisory warned. “The occupying command is convinced that this will slow down the offensive operations of the Ukrainian Defence Forces,” the advisory stated.

The advisory cited two cyberattacks the Russian government carried out allegedly. The first one took place in 2015 and the secondly, almost exactly one year later. These attacks overloaded and tripped the Ukranian power grid, leaving Ukrainians without power during one of the coldest months of the year. The advisory claims that these attacks were seen as a proof-of-concept and test ground of sorts for disrupting Ukraine’s power supply.

Both of these hacks were carried out by Kremlin-backed hackers. The attackers used a repurposed version of malware called BlackEnergy3 to break into the corporate networks of Ukrainian power companies and then further encroach into the supervisory control and data acquisition systems the companies used to generate and transmit electricity.

In 2016, the attacks were more sophisticated, as it used a completely new piece of Malware, developed from scratch. The malware, which was given the names Industroyer and Crash Override, was specifically designed for hacking electric grid systems. 

Ukraine’s advisory comes two weeks after their forces recaptured vast territories in Kharkiv and other cities that had been under Russian control for months. Russian President Vladimir Putin last week called for the mobilization of 3,00,000 Russian citizens to bolster the country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Most European countries depend on Russia for oil and other forms of energy. With winter approaching and Russia seemingly on the back foot, Ukrainian officials believe that Russian hackers backed by the state will be increasing the number of attacks on power grids and internet-based communication services, by increasing the number of DDoS or distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Besides an attack on electrical grids, Ukraine’s advisory also warned of other forms of disruptions the country expected Russia to ramp up.

“The Kremlin also intends to increase the intensity of DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine’s closest allies, primarily Poland and the Baltic states,” the advisory stated.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Four Ukrainian regions to hold referendums to 'join Russia'

Sep 20, 2022
Four Ukrainian regions to hold referendums to 'join Russia'
Turkish president Erdogan calls for 'dignified way out' of Ukraine crisis

Turkish president Erdogan calls for 'dignified way out' of Ukraine crisis

Sep 20, 2022
Over 400 detained across Russia at protests against partial military mobilisation: NGO

Over 400 detained across Russia at protests against partial military mobilisation: NGO

Sep 21, 2022
Russians rush to book international flights as Putin announces partial military mobilisation

Russians rush to book international flights as Putin announces partial military mobilisation

Sep 21, 2022
Ukraine HARM's Russia big time in ongoing counter-offensive in Kharkiv

NewsTracker

Ukraine HARM's Russia big time in ongoing counter-offensive in Kharkiv

Sep 14, 2022
Reunion of soldier with mother after Kharkiv’s Kozacha Lopan liberation will leave you teary-eyed

Reunion of soldier with mother after Kharkiv’s Kozacha Lopan liberation will leave you teary-eyed

Sep 14, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022