Reuters 02 October, 2018 10:11 IST

UK to have driverless cars on its roads in the coming 3-4 years, says minister

Grayling also said he was committed to ending the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2040

Britain will see truly driverless cars on its roads in three to four years but there will still be a role for diesel cars for many years, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said on Monday.

“We are now rapidly approaching the era of the driverless car,” Grayling told the Conservative Party conference in the English city of Birmingham. “I expect the first truly driverless cars to be on our roads within three or four years.”

A self-driving car drives during a demonstration at the Renesas Electronics autonomous vehicle test track in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, March 8, 2018. Picture taken March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch - RC1C671D7730

A self-driving car drives during a demonstration at the Renesas Electronics autonomous vehicle test track in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Image: Reuters

Grayling said he was committed to ending the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2040, but that diesel cars would have a role in years to come.

“Newer diesel cars today are cleaner than ever before and of course there will be a role for diesel for many years to come as technology evolves,” he said.

