Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

UK spy chief says no threat to Five Eyes alliance over Huawei

LONDON (Reuters) - Disagreements over China's Huawei Technologies do not pose a threat to intelligence-sharing ties between Britain and its allies, the head of the UK's GCHQ spy agency said in an interview released on Thursday. Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its 5G network in January, defying calls to ban the company over security concerns and U.S


ReutersJun 05, 2020 00:16:13 IST

UK spy chief says no threat to Five Eyes alliance over Huawei

LONDON (Reuters) - Disagreements over China's Huawei Technologies do not pose a threat to intelligence-sharing ties between Britain and its allies, the head of the UK's GCHQ spy agency said in an interview released on Thursday.

Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its 5G network in January, defying calls to ban the company over security concerns and U.S. threats to cut off valuable intelligence feeds with countries that use the Chinese firm's equipment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since come under renewed pressure from Washington and lawmakers in his own party, and London is now looking at the possibility of phasing Huawei out of its 5G network completely by 2023, officials say.

Speaking in an interview recorded on May 18 for a science festival in England, GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming said he did not see differing positions on Huawei as a threat to the "Five Eyes" security alliance of the UK, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"Five Eyes isn't an organisation, it's a partnership, it's an alliance. It is, of course, the case that whilst we share basic principles ...there are areas where, from time to time, our approaches differ," he said.

"Those are not fundamentally undermining the alliance. Indeed, I think it's the power of the alliance that, where we do differ, we can both understand why we're taking those decisions, but also make sure that we continue to cooperate across the broader piece."

Ties between the United Kingdom and China have grown tense in recent months over Beijing's handling of Hong Kong and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We see China as an intelligence adversary, we see them as an economic partner, we work with them in some areas, we compete with them in others," said Fleming.

"And in still others, we call out their behaviours when we don't think they align with what we expect to see or with our values."

Huawei has repeatedly denied the U.S.-led allegations that it's equipment poses a security risk.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases supply glut fears

May 21, 2020
Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases supply glut fears
Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

Newstracker

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

May 21, 2020
Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

Newstracker

Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

May 21, 2020
Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

Newstracker

Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

May 21, 2020
Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

Newstracker

Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

May 21, 2020
Asia shares set for early gains as focus swings to recovery

Newstracker

Asia shares set for early gains as focus swings to recovery

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020