Friday, June 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

UK ditches homegrown COVID-19 tracing app to use Google-Apple model

By Alistair Smout LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will switch to the Apple and Google model for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app, ditching an attempt to develop an app by itself after the homegrown system did not work well enough on Apple's iPhone, the government said on Thursday. The test-and-trace programme is key to reopening the country but has been dogged by problems. A smartphone app developed by the National Health Service (NHS) was initially expected to be rolled out nationwide in May but did not materialise


ReutersJun 19, 2020 01:16:05 IST

UK ditches homegrown COVID-19 tracing app to use Google-Apple model

By Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will switch to the Apple and Google model for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app, ditching an attempt to develop an app by itself after the homegrown system did not work well enough on Apple's iPhone, the government said on Thursday.

The test-and-trace programme is key to reopening the country but has been dogged by problems. A smartphone app developed by the National Health Service (NHS) was initially expected to be rolled out nationwide in May but did not materialise.

Health minister Matt Hancock appeared to blame Apple in part for the pivot, adding that the decentralised Google-Apple system would benefit from work done on the abortive NHS app.

"As it stands, our app won't work because Apple won't change their system, but it can measure distance. And their app can't measure distance well enough, to a standard we are satisfied with," he said at the daily news conference.

"So we've agreed to join forces with Google and Apple, to bring the best bits of both systems together."

Dido Harding, head of the test-and-trace programme has described the app as the "cherry on the cake" of the overall test-and-trace system, playing down its centrality to the programme.

But figures for the second week of England's test-and-trace showed that while over 85,000 people who had tested positive for the new coronavirus had been reached in the first two weeks, over 25% of positive cases could not be reached.

Officials running the programme admitted that the change of tack on the app was unplanned but denied that it was a setback, emphasising that they did not want to rush out an app which fell short of standards.

But the opposition Labour party said that warnings about the homegrown app had not been heeded.

"This is unsurprising and yet another example of where the government’s response has been slow and badly managed. It’s meant precious time and money wasted," Labour health spokesman Jon Ashworth said.

Britain's adoption of the 'decentralised' approach for its app followed a growing number of European countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

But Apple and Google's model has frustrated governments, as they undercut the technology's usefulness by prioritising user privacy.

The pivot happened after the NHS app, which was being tested on the Isle of Wight off the southern coast of England, was found to work well on Google's Android operating systems but not on Apple iPhones.

However, Britain wants further improvements to the Google-Apple platform, meaning that the original hope of a launch in May is set to be missed by months rather than weeks.

"We're not going to put a date on it I'm afraid because I'm absolutely determined that whilst this technology can help, it's got to be working effectively," Hancock said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; additional reporting by Costas Pitas and William James; editing by Estelle Shirbon and Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. assessment finds opportunists drive protest violence, not extremists

Jun 04, 2020
U.S. assessment finds opportunists drive protest violence, not extremists
WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle against COVID-19

Newstracker

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle against COVID-19

Jun 04, 2020
Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

Newstracker

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

Jun 04, 2020
'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial

Newstracker

'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial

Jun 04, 2020
Timeline: From reform hopes to brutal crackdown - China's Tiananmen protests

Newstracker

Timeline: From reform hopes to brutal crackdown - China's Tiananmen protests

Jun 04, 2020
U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threats

Newstracker

U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threats

Jun 04, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020