Britain’s national cybersecurity agency said on 5 October that it had no reason to doubt the assessments made by Apple and Amazon that refuted a Bloomberg story that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence.

Bloomberg Businessweek on 4 September cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

Apple released a statement denying any such attack and saying that the company has never found malicious chips, “hardware manipulations” or "vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server. Apple never had any contact with the FBI or any other agency about such an incident."

“We are aware of the media reports but at this stage have no reason to doubt the detailed assessments made by AWS and Apple,” said the National Cyber Security Center, a unit of Britain’s eavesdropping agency, GCHQ.

“The NCSC engages confidentially with security researchers and urges anybody with credible intelligence about these reports to contact us,” it said.

With inputs from Reuters