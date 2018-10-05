Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 05 October, 2018 21:05 IST

UK backs Apple, Amazon over reports of hacking by Chinese intelligence

Apple released a statement denying any such attack and saying that it has never found malicious chips

Britain’s national cybersecurity agency said on 5 October that it had no reason to doubt the assessments made by Apple and Amazon that refuted a Bloomberg story that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence.

Bloomberg Businessweek on 4 September cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

Apple released a statement denying any such attack and saying that the company has never found malicious chips, “hardware manipulations” or "vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server. Apple never had any contact with the FBI or any other agency about such an incident."

“We are aware of the media reports but at this stage have no reason to doubt the detailed assessments made by AWS and Apple,” said the National Cyber Security Center, a unit of Britain’s eavesdropping agency, GCHQ.

“The NCSC engages confidentially with security researchers and urges anybody with credible intelligence about these reports to contact us,” it said.

With inputs from Reuters

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Cyberattack

Apple, Amazon deny claims that their servers contained harmful Chinese chip

Oct 04, 2018

Microchip attack

Cyber attack using microchips is the latest tactic for state-sponsored Chinese hackers

Oct 05, 2018

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet with Republican lawmakers in US on 28 September

Sep 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's brand value declines, falls to ninth position globally: Report

Oct 04, 2018

NewsTracker

UK defence minister calls Russia 'pariah state', accuses Moscow's spy agency of launching cyber attacks on civilian bodies

Oct 04, 2018

Google

Google to acknowledge its mistake on privacy issues in a written testimony

Sep 26, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018