UK bank has started testing debit cards with built-in fingerprint sensors

It will let users make contactless payments without needing to input a pin or offer a signature.

Asian News International Mar 12, 2019 14:52:01 IST

A new type of payment card that allows for biometric-based payment authentication is being tested by a British bank. The new NFC payment card allows users to make contactless payments without needing to input a pin or offer a signature.

Representational image. Reuters

The standard 30 euro-limit for contactless payments will not be applicable when the fingerprint is used. The trial with 200 customers will begin in mid-April.

As part of the trial, customers will be first required to visit the bank branch to register their fingerprint.

The threat of debit card theft will likely reduce dramatically due to the technology, considering there will be no pins to hack. It will use biometric sensors to authenticate, which will give more power to the owner.

