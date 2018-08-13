Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 13 August, 2018 09:37 IST

UIDAI to educate people on the do's and don'ts of sharing Aadhaar number

The FAQ will address nearly half a dozen queries related to the issue that has been hotly debated over.

After TRAI chief's Aadhaar dare ignited a debate on public display of the 12-digit number, the UIDAI is planning a user outreach to sensitise people about the dos and don'ts of sharing their biometric identifier.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) intends to equate the Aadhaar number with other personal information (such as PAN, bank account and credit card number) to caution users against placing their personal details in the public domain, particularly on digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

"It is necessary to inform people that they should use Aadhaar freely, without fear, and a detailed FAQ (frequently asked questions) will be issued in this regard," Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI, told PTI.

Aadhaar toll free number. Image: tech2

Aadhaar toll free number. Image: tech2

The FAQ will address nearly half a dozen queries related to the issue that has been hotly debated over the past fortnight ever since TRAI Chairman R S Sharma tweeted his Aadhaar number and dared netizens to show how mere knowledge of the ID can cause him 'real harm'.

The queries include whether Aadhaar can be used freely in the backdrop of UIDAI's recent advisory to people not to put their 12-digit number on the public display.
The UIDAI has sought to draw a parallel between Aadhaar and other personal information like PAN (Permanent Account Number) and bank account number to tell people that personal details should not be placed in the public domain so as to avoid "unwarranted invasion attempt" on privacy.

At the same time, UIDAI has said that Aadhaar should be given freely for proving one's identity and for transaction purpose, just like one gives bank account or other details for a specific purpose.

UIDAIs proposed FAQs argue that mere knowledge of Aadhaar cannot harm an individual or be misused for impersonation, as it is fortified with additional security layers like biometrics and OTP (one-time password) authentication, making it more secure than other identity documents.

The nodal body will also tackle other queries including whether a bank account can be opened or money withdrawn in a fraudulent manner by merely knowing someone's Aadhaar number.

UIDAI has also outlined the responsibilities of banks and other user organisations in carrying out the required checks and due diligence in this regard.

The public outreach plan comes just days after Sharma had a stand-off with critics of Aadhaar when he disclosed his unique ID number on microblogging site Twitter and asked people to show how mere knowledge of the number could be used to harm him.

An ardent supporter of the Aadhaar programme and a former director general of UIDAI, Sharma's move had caused a social media flutter and an avalanche of tweets had ensued in the aftermath of the episode.

Some users claimed to have got access to Sharma's bank account number and email, although the TRAI chief had refuted such claims, saying they were untrue.

With social media on the boil, the UIDAI on July 31 asked people not to share their 12-digit identifier on the internet and social media, or pose such challenges to others.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Aadhaar dare

TRAI chief RS Sharma cannot be prosecuted for disclosing his Aadhaar card details: Here's a look at reasons why

Aug 01, 2018

Aadhaar

Gave Aadhaar dare as an ordinary citizen of India, says Trai Chairman RS Sharma

Jul 30, 2018

UIDAI

No clarity on why Google included UIDAI number in Android setup wizard in 2015

Aug 06, 2018

aadhaar

TRAI chief says no info was 'discovered' about him on sharing his Aadhaar number

Aug 09, 2018

Aadhaar

Aadhaar privacy issues extend beyond the security of its biometric database

Jul 30, 2018

Aadhaar

Personal details of TRAI chief RS Sharma 'leaked' after open challenge on Twitter

Jul 29, 2018

science

Elephant Day

Acknowledging the elephant in the room: A World Elephant Day special

Aug 13, 2018

Space TV

India to launch its own dedicated space television channel: ISRO chief K Sivan

Aug 13, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to launch GSAT-32 satellite in October 2019 to replace the silent GSAT-6A

Aug 13, 2018

Parker Probe

NASA blasts off historic Parker Solar Probe mission to 'touch the Sun'

Aug 12, 2018