Friday, December 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

UIDAI reveals over 125 crore Indian residents now have an Aadhaar number

Aadhaar-based authentication services claimed to have been used more than 37,000 crore times since launch.


tech2 News StaffDec 27, 2019 21:24:54 IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that about 125 crore or 1.25 billion Indian residents now have an Aadhaar number. The 12-digit unique identification number service introduced by the government now boasts of being used more than 37,000 crore times since it was introduced.

UIDAI reveals over 125 crore Indian residents now have an Aadhaar number

Aadhaar logo.

UIDAI took to Twitter to post the announcement in a long thread mentioning the milestone and several figures. It claims that the authority processes close to 3 crore authentication requests every day. The unique identity was given a strong push by the government to be adopted as the primary form of identification.

Continuing the figures, UIDAI claims that it recorded nearly 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates on both biometric and demographic fronts. It amounts to 3-4 lakh updates every day. To make the process of updating details more seamless, it mentioned its announcement of the Aadhaar Seva Kendra project in March 2019. It plans to open 114 of such branches across the country, out of which 28 are already in operation.

The authority also announced a new version of its official Aadhaar mobile app known as mAadhaar. More than 35 Aadhaar online services are provided within the app and users can add up to three profiles of their family members to be used as an identity proof at airports and railways. A chatbot named ‘Ask Aadhar’ has also been added to the UIDAI website.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

e-sign services

National Securities Depository press pause on e-sign services for some companies

Dec 13, 2019
National Securities Depository press pause on e-sign services for some companies
Mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 December: Income Tax Department

Aadhaar

Mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 December: Income Tax Department

Dec 16, 2019
How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

Aadhaar

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

Dec 16, 2019
Govt to conduct NPR along with Census 2021: All you need to know about NRC, National Population Register and how they are linked

Govt to conduct NPR along with Census 2021: All you need to know about NRC, National Population Register and how they are linked

Dec 24, 2019
NSDL reverses electronic signature service a day of discontinuing it; Fintech players still want clarity on Aadhaar based eKYC

NSDL eSign

NSDL reverses electronic signature service a day of discontinuing it; Fintech players still want clarity on Aadhaar based eKYC

Dec 17, 2019
From Aadhaar as proof of citizenship to dumping legacy data for NRC, Centre's FAQ on CAA leaves many questions unanswered

ConnectTheDots

From Aadhaar as proof of citizenship to dumping legacy data for NRC, Centre's FAQ on CAA leaves many questions unanswered

Dec 20, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019