The people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka are celebrating the festival of Ugadi today, 13 April. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it is observed on the first day of Chaitra month. In Maharashtra and Konkon regions, the day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa. Traditionally, it is known as Yugadi. Ugadi is an important occasion as it marks the beginning of a New Year for many communities.

Ugadi 2021 wishes and messages

On the special occasion of Ugadi 2021, here are some wishes and messages to share with your family, friends, and loved ones:

1. This Ugadi, I wish you a life filled with peace, cheer, and laughter.

2. Hope you succeed in every aspect of your life! Have a happy and prosperous Ugadi!

3. May this Ugadi, memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this!

4. Pray for a New Year that has nothing but sweetness and happiness in abundance for you, your family, and everyone else across the globe. Happy

5. May Neem's bitterness, raw mango's sourness, and the sweetness of the jaggery remind you that life is a mixed bag. Enjoy every moment and put your best foot forward—a very Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

6. Ugadi is traditionally referred to as Yugadi. It consists of two Sanskrit words- Yug, meaning era, and Adi, meaning beginning. Here's wishing you a blissful start to a joyous new Ugadi.

7. May the beautiful colors of Ugadi inspire you to always move ahead in life and win all the challenges with your hard work…. Best wishes on Ugadi.

8. May there be a new rhythm, new melody, and new tunes to make it a blessed year for you…. With lots of love, Happy Ugadi!!!