In a bizarre incident that raised security alarms in New Delhi, an unidentified flying object (UFO) was seen hovering over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on 7 June. The security personnel posted in the VIP area, who were clearly caught by surprise, swiftly embarked on a search that found nothing, putting their suspicions to rest, media reports said.

But you know what they say about UFOs: it's only a UFO until someone identifies it.

If the flying object was indeed a spacecraft sent from another intelligent species — as multiple jokes on Twitter would have you believe — it clearly couldn't care much about the strict government rules that apply around the highly protected area in the national capital. The airspace around the prime minister’s residence in a 2-kilometre radius is strictly a 'no-fly zone'.

After the search by security forces ended, the Perimeter Security Officer gave an 'OK Report' to the Delhi police, Hindustan Times reported. Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak confirmed the sighting but refused to reveal details of the incident.

"The sighting was reported but nothing threatening was found. More details cannot be shared keeping security reasons in mind," Pathak added.

It was around 7.30 pm when the Modi's security unit of Delhi Police and the Delhi airport operations control centre — which comprises staff from the Indian Air Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Delhi International Airport Ltd — received information about the sighting by Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, the report added. The alert was then relayed to the Intelligence Bureau and National Security Guards, while the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) was also put on high alert.

A senior police official told News18 that the object could have been a drone. Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma, said, "We have not registered any FIR. It could have been a drone, which is common. I cannot disclose more information."

The incident, however, saw a series of funny Twitter reactions, with many finding it improbable.

After assassination attempts got laughed off, Modi has recruited aliens, to generate sympathy for him. But he didn't realize they can vanish behind their force fields... ;P https://t.co/FKDft60YVR — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) June 14, 2018

‘UFO’ sighted near PM Modi’s house on June 7, search finds nothing. Must have been #AchheDin https://t.co/owXj3y9xos — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) June 14, 2018

Oh My God-se the assassination plot was from other planet.. a UFO spotted near PM Modi's Residence. #PMInCGVikasYatra pic.twitter.com/hhNxXYZQXi — Asif Karjikar (@asif_karjikar) June 14, 2018

Reports point out that such incidents aren't unheard of. On 17 September, 2017, Delhi Police received information about the sighting of a drone-like object around the Parliament area.