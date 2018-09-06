Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 September, 2018 15:28 IST

Uber's new safety feature helps users react promptly in the event of a crash

Uber's Ride Check feature can also flag trip irregularities beyond crashes.

Ride-hailing major Uber has introduced several new features including one that can give passengers the tools that are needed to get help quickly in the event of a possible crash.

The feature, called Ride Check, harnesses the power of GPS and other sensors in the driver's smartphone to detect possible crash.

Uber app in an illustration. Image: Reuiters

Uber app in an illustration. Image: Reuiters

"When a Ride Check is initiated, riders and drivers will be prompted to use our Safety Toolkit, which includes the option for 911 assistance. Our safety team can also followup by phone to make sure everyone is safe," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Uber launched the "Safety Toolkit" and in-app emergency button for riders in April and these features are now available across India, Canada, and the US, as well as countries throughout Latin America.

The Ride Check feature can also flag trip irregularities beyond crashes.

For example, if there is a long, unexpected stop during a trip, both the rider and the driver will receive a Ride Check notification to ask if everything is all right.

"They can let us know through the app that all is well, or take other actions like using the emergency button or reporting the issue to Uber's critical safety line," Khosrowshahi said.

"We expect to expand this technology to additional scenarios in the future," he added.

Uber also announced that it would soon start voice-activated commands designed to offer drivers and delivery partners a hands-free way to interact with the Uber app, so they can accept trips and communicate with customers using just their voice.

To protect the privacy of users, Uber's Driver app would only show the general area where a trip started and ended, not the address, Khosrowshahi said.

Uber also announced that it was extending the two-step verification process to give riders the option to use this feature every time they log into their account.

So one can now choose to use text messages or third-party authentication apps like Google Authenticator, Authy, or Duo by visiting their account settings and selecting their preferred method.

"You can expect to see these features in your app over the coming months, and there's more to come. That's because when it comes to safety, our work is never done," Khosrowshahi said.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

Uber

Uber not inclined to sell its self driving unit, ahead of an IPO in 2019

Sep 06, 2018

Uber

Uber ready to shift from cars to bikes with a short-term financial hit forecast

Aug 27, 2018

Uber

Uber hires CFO after a hiatus of 3-years, ahead of a 'complicated' IPO in 2019

Aug 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Uber hires financial services veteran as CFO after lengthy search, paving way for IPO

Aug 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Uber 'on track' for IPO in 2019, no plans to sell self-driving car research unit, says CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Sep 06, 2018

Uber Air City

Uber selects India to be one of the five countries for its flying taxi project

Aug 30, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

ISRO to collaborate with France on India's first manned mission to space

Sep 06, 2018

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

Mars

NASA to conduct third test of a parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars

Sep 06, 2018

Gene Therapy

Gene editing in humans shows promising early results in a historic first attempt

Sep 06, 2018