Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 July, 2018 21:07 IST

Uber to roll-out new tools to make pickups efficient for both riders and drivers

Uber pickups can be stressful and they are rolling out a new set of tools to fix this problem.

Uber pickups can be stressful, for both the riders and the drivers, and so, Uber is reportedly rolling out a new set of tools to fix this problem.

A lot of things go haywire, when you request an Uber ride, especially during times of surge in ride requests. The confusions end up in a lot of cancellations and most of us have been through that.

This is set to change now, because according to a report by The Verge, Uber is constantly looking for ways to reduce the number of rides that get canceled. This action is called “wasted supply.”

Uber app and a bus in London. Image: Reuters

Uber app and a bus in London. Image: Reuters

Richard Yu, Uber’s product manager says that “when the driver has not yet arrived at the pickup location, there’s this resounding sense of stress on their part because they don’t know what to look for necessarily. All they have is the pin and the address. We’re trying to give them more context."

So how many of you uselessly levitate your phone in the air while trying to draw the driver's attention? One of the tools called Spotlight can make that useless gesture, useful. Upon a rider requesting a ride, the feature will allow them to light up their phones in a specific colour, giving drivers an identifying signal. Driver's will already have a message about what colour to look out for.

Uber’s also providing a better way to communicate your location to your driver. You will be able to send a message within the in a chatbox and provide details like landmarks or what color clothes you're wearing. Additionally, the app will also read out these messages, keeping in mind that reading this messages can be a distraction while driving.

Finally, According to the report, Uber has guaranteed that all pre-scheduled pickups will be on time, and if your driver doesn't to arrive at the scheduled time, Uber will give you some amount that you can put toward your next trip.

We have no information when these features will roll out, but we are hoping that they will be available for the Indian users as well.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Uber executive Liane Hornsey resigns following allegations of racial discrimination made by anonymous group

Jul 11, 2018

Uber

Uber CPO resigns after an enquiry into how she handled racial discrimination

Jul 11, 2018

science

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

BrahMos

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018